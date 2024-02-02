Island Boys Nearly Fight Interviewer Over Incest Question: Watch

Since going viral with their song "I'm An Island Boy" a couple of years back, the Island Boys have come a long way. The pair, comprised of twin brothers FlyySoulja and KodiyakRedd, frequently shows off their NSFW antics online these days. This often leaves social media users disturbed for obvious reasons, as again, they're brothers.

When called out over their seemingly incestuous activity in the past, the Island Boys insisted that there was nothing romantic or sexual going on between them. "We're both straight males and kissing is not counted as a sexual act," one of them told TMZ last year. Despite their claims, users still have some questions, as it's tough to see their behavior as anything other than bizarre.

Island Boys Get Upset During Interview

Evidently, however, they really don't appreciate being asked about their antics. During a recent interview, for example, a fight nearly broke out after the interviewer questioned why they were kissing online for money. "So what's going on with you two kissing each other and sh*t," the interviewer asked, prompting one of the Island Boys to get angry. "Boy, shut your a** up before I break this sh*t," he responded, suggesting that he was about to destroy the man's equipment.

Expectedly, the interviewer wasn't happy about the threat, and stood up looking ready to fight. Luckily, others were around to break the situation up before anything happened. Countless commenters are now weighing in on the interview gone wrong. "Why they so mad? I mean they was kissing each other," one notes. Another argues it was a "Good question." What do you think of the Island Boys getting upset during an interview when asked about them kissing? Do you think they had a right to be upset, or was it a fair question? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

