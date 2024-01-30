Island Boys Go Viral After Graphic & NSFW Video Resurfaces Online

If you are aware of the Island Boys, then you know that they will do anything for attention. Comprised of FlyySoulja and KodiyakRedd, the two brothers have gotten into some wild antics on social media. Overall, this has brought them a ton of followers over the past couple of years. While they originally went viral thanks to their "Island Boy" song, it has been their weird antics that have kept them marginally relevant. For instance, this past summer, the brothers kept kissing each other and insinuating some overtly sexual acts.

Following these cries for attention, the two brothers eventually chilled out a bit. Or, perhaps people just stopped paying attention. Whatever the case, the Island Boys are now going viral all over again, for all of the wrong reasons. However, they probably don't care about those reasons. Hey...all press is good press, right? @moemdot2 on Twitter found an old video of one of the brothers from September of last year and posted it to the social media site. This then led to some virality as users were shocked by what they were watching.

Island Boys Continue To Gross People Out

For very obvious reasons, we cannot show the video on this website. However, if you are curious about it, you can click the Via link below. As for the content of the video, well, it is certainly graphic and NSFW. Essentially, one of the brothers is using a sexual device on themselves. You can pretty well guess what happens from there, we certainly won't be indulging in that. Once again, this virality is proof that anyone can be famous these days. As long as you are shameless, there will be a place for you on the internet.

Only time will tell whether or not this will lead to an Island Boys renaissance. Let us know your thoughts on the brothers, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

