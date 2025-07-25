Jess Hilarious Stands Firm On How "The Breakfast Club" Handled Their Heated N3on Interview

2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Jess Hilarious attends the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network )
Jess Hilarious and "The Breakfast Club" have caught a lot of flak for their clash with N3on, but she's not saying sorry to anyone.

N3on's controversial past comments and moments on social media reared their ugly heads during an interview with The Breakfast Club. The live streamer was a guest on the radio show just over a week ago things were tense throughout. Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God's questions were what really caused the sit-down to go awry.

Overall, while he did thank them for allowing him to come on, he was quite frustrated and disappointed with how it went. During a recent stream, N3on said it felt more like an "interrogation" than anything else. He also added, "The motive was just very f*cked up."

He also took some slick shots at Charlamagne, offering a backhanded olive branch. "I just want to say man, really deep inside, genuinely, alright? Charlamagne, I'm going to make peace with you, okay? I got no bad blood with you, no problems. You said what you said, it's okay. It's alright, you know? Things happen."

He continued, "Charlamagne, alright? As a peace offering, I'm going to give you a first-class ticket to Turkey, okay? You're going to fix your hair, and then we're going to come back and we're going to run it back, okay?"

N3on & The Breakfast Club

Prior to his remarks, Charlamagne addressed how it played out. He certainly had his critiques of the youngster, but he did say that he's ahead of his contemporaries in one regard. "I told him [N3on] this in the interview. I said, 'You learned something that a lot of your peers haven't learned yet and that [is], there is consequences to your words and your actions.'"

Jess Hilarious is echoing those similar sentiments, although she's not going as easy as her co-host. As caught by AllHipHop, she posted a recap video of certain moments from their interview on her Instagram. She provided a voiceover, first addressing the public backlash for how it went down with N3on.

"A lot of you are still waiting for me to apologize to this lil muthaf*cka and it ain’t gone’ happen," she began. Hilarious revealed that he asked Charlamagne to be on the show. "What he thought would be a walk in the park turned into something else" Jess added. After that, she included footage of N3on leaving the studio, looking quite distraught. "They wouldn’t even shake my hand," he said to his team.

Afterwards, she included a compilation of all of his racist remarks towards Black people throughout his streaming career. Her caption also backed her staunch position on the matter. "And @n3onsingh is still currently talking slick… but BACK IN THE HOUSE! Remember you come back in a year….’ make that change’ Michael Jackson. SOME SAY WE WENT TOO HARD, I SAY WE DIDNT DO ENOUGH! Regardless…it’s all love."

