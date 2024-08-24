YG Fires Back Amid Compton Peace Walk Criticism 

According to YG, he was simply trying to do something positive.

Earlier this week, YG led a peace walk in his hometown of Compton, joined by several rival gang members. Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus members, who've been at odds for years, were both in attendance. This was the rapper's attempt to promote peace and unity in his community.

“We came together. My hood and the Fruit Town Pirus across the street, we’ve been at war for, like, the last 10 years. We just enemies. So I felt like we all needed to come together and walk down our main street,” he told TMZ of the event. "We all from Piru so we don’t really need to be beefing with each other. We’ve been doing that sh*t for years so it’s time to like… if we can clean it, clean it up. There’s been a lot of conversations about that sh*t so I put some energy towards it and we got it right... It’s successful. All love and positive. We outside.”

YG Compares Himself To MLK

Clearly, YG was trying to do something positive here, but unfortunately, not everyone saw it that way. Amid backlash from some social media users, who think his efforts were unproductive, he took to X to respond. "I did sum positive Martin Luther king sh*tt for the gangland & people still got sum negative to say," he wrote.