YG Arrested For Misdemeanor DUI After Allegedly Parking His Car On A Curb

BYCole Blake425 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Rapper YG attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
YG found himself in legal trouble on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have arrested YG for a misdemeanor DUI offense in Burbank, California, according to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources. Police allegedly spotted him parked up on a curb and standing outside his vehicle on Tuesday morning. In a picture from the scene of the arrest, YG sits on the curb with his arms crossed while speaking with an officer.

YG's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ that he's still gathering more information on the situation and is focused on his client's health for the time being. Law enforcement sources also told the outlet it's unclear if the rapper was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He didn't take a breathalyzer test on the scene, but did give up a blood sample.

Read More: YG Finally Releases "JUST RE'D UP 3" Featuring Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, Saweetie, & More

YG Performs On The "Red Cup Tour" At The Kia Forum

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Rapper YG performs onstage during the "Red Cup Tour" at The Kia Forum on February 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The legal trouble comes after YG dropped his latest project, JUST RE'D UP 3, back in August. The project sees him collaborating with Babyface Ray, G Herbo, Larry June, Lil Yachty, Mozzy, Saweetie, Tee Grizzley, and Ty Dolla Sign over the course of 19 songs. He also made headlines for leading a peace walk through Compton with members of the rival gangs, Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus, that same month. “It’s a good day — it’s a good day in Bompton right now!” he said at the event. He also posed for pictures with The Game, who added: “For me, this sh*t bring tears to my eyes homie. To see this much red and sh*t. Westside Bompton, n***a, every hood. Everybody good. Ain’t no bullsh*t. Ain’t nobody feel no tension. This sh*t make a n***a happy. That’s what it do for me. I don’t know what it do for you.”

We're not permitted to post the images of YG's arrest directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on YG on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: YG's First Week Sales Are Abysmal And Fans Blame Kendrick Lamar

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...