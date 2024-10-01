YG Arrested For Misdemeanor DUI After Allegedly Parking His Car On A Curb

YG found himself in legal trouble on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have arrested YG for a misdemeanor DUI offense in Burbank, California, according to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources. Police allegedly spotted him parked up on a curb and standing outside his vehicle on Tuesday morning. In a picture from the scene of the arrest, YG sits on the curb with his arms crossed while speaking with an officer.

YG's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ that he's still gathering more information on the situation and is focused on his client's health for the time being. Law enforcement sources also told the outlet it's unclear if the rapper was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He didn't take a breathalyzer test on the scene, but did give up a blood sample.

YG Performs On The "Red Cup Tour" At The Kia Forum

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Rapper YG performs onstage during the "Red Cup Tour" at The Kia Forum on February 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The legal trouble comes after YG dropped his latest project, JUST RE'D UP 3, back in August. The project sees him collaborating with Babyface Ray, G Herbo, Larry June, Lil Yachty, Mozzy, Saweetie, Tee Grizzley, and Ty Dolla Sign over the course of 19 songs. He also made headlines for leading a peace walk through Compton with members of the rival gangs, Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus, that same month. “It’s a good day — it’s a good day in Bompton right now!” he said at the event. He also posed for pictures with The Game, who added: “For me, this sh*t bring tears to my eyes homie. To see this much red and sh*t. Westside Bompton, n***a, every hood. Everybody good. Ain’t no bullsh*t. Ain’t nobody feel no tension. This sh*t make a n***a happy. That’s what it do for me. I don’t know what it do for you.”