YG’s DUI Charge Dropped Due To Insufficient Evidence

Last year, YG found himself wrapped up in some legal trouble that he's now able to put behind him. In October, the rapper was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI offense in Burbank, California. At the time, police spotted him standing outside of his red Lambo, which he had parked up on a curb.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, the case has since been rejected due to insufficient evidence. His lawyer Joe Tacopina tells the outlet that the case was primarily dismissed because YG was not in his vehicle when police arrived on the scene. Per TMZ's original report about YG's arrest, law enforcement had not been called to the scene, but simply happened to stumble upon the Compton artist that morning.

Why Was YG Arrested?

Jan 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist and rapper YG (Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson) attends the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars at Staples Center. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, YG did not take a breathalyzer test, but did take a blood test. While the results of that test have not been made public, officials later booked him for misdemeanor DUI. This was far from his first run-in with the law, however. Back in 2019, he was also pulled over on Sunset Boulevard for allegedly "speeding and weaving in and out of lanes," according to TMZ. He was later detained and handcuffed because police accused him of being "uncooperative" and "riling up" a crowd outside of a nearby nightclub. They administered a breathalyzer that proved he was not intoxicated and he was eventually released.