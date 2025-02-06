YG’s DUI Charge Dropped Due To Insufficient Evidence

BY Caroline Fisher 155 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rapper and actor YG performs at the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Things are looking up for YG.

Last year, YG found himself wrapped up in some legal trouble that he's now able to put behind him. In October, the rapper was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI offense in Burbank, California. At the time, police spotted him standing outside of his red Lambo, which he had parked up on a curb.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, the case has since been rejected due to insufficient evidence. His lawyer Joe Tacopina tells the outlet that the case was primarily dismissed because YG was not in his vehicle when police arrived on the scene. Per TMZ's original report about YG's arrest, law enforcement had not been called to the scene, but simply happened to stumble upon the Compton artist that morning.

Read More: YG & Nipsey Hussle's "FDT" Remains A Major Anthem For A Lot Of Americans Today

Why Was YG Arrested?
NHL: Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings
Jan 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist and rapper YG (Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson) attends the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars at Staples Center. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, YG did not take a breathalyzer test, but did take a blood test. While the results of that test have not been made public, officials later booked him for misdemeanor DUI. This was far from his first run-in with the law, however. Back in 2019, he was also pulled over on Sunset Boulevard for allegedly "speeding and weaving in and out of lanes," according to TMZ. He was later detained and handcuffed because police accused him of being "uncooperative" and "riling up" a crowd outside of a nearby nightclub. They administered a breathalyzer that proved he was not intoxicated and he was eventually released.

The following year, YG was arrested at his Los Angeles home for suspicion of robbery and held on $250K bail. This was just two days before he was scheduled to perform a tribut to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammys. This resulted in questions from Tacopina as well as many of YG's peers like The Game.

Read More: HNHH's Black History Month Playlist Of Power: Songs Of Strength & Struggle

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Music YG Arrested For Misdemeanor DUI After Allegedly Parking His Car On A Curb 2.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
Roger Kisby/Getty Images Crime YG's Bail Set At $250K After Robbery Arrest, The Game Calls Out LAPD 6.3K
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Music The Game Thinks YG Was Intentionally Targeted By Police Before Grammys 2.5K