Adam22 Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Amid YG's Abysmal Album Sales

Does Kendrick owe YG something here or is Adam making a mountain out of a molehill?

Kendrick Lamar has gotten quite a bit of flack online for not sharing anything on social media about the new album from YG, which is currently suffering from disappointing sales. Of course, this is because he was one of many artists to join K.Dot at "The Pop Out" this June. Also, there are a lot of different ways to look at this argument. Kendrick's defenders will bring up their past collaborations, the concert itself, and their long history as more than enough support, and will also bring up that he doesn't even use social media like that for anyone or anything. But others like Adam22 think that he could do more, and don't understand why we let him be so mysterious even if we don't know how he could've supported his West Coast colleague behind the scenes.

"What did Kendrick do for everybody?" Adam22 asked about Kendrick Lamar amid Wack 100's complaints that Adam and others are "nitpicking" and don't really know what's going on between each other. "Why didn't he post YG's album?" Adam went on. "That's what a lot of people want to know. *laughs* I'm just saying. After the whole L.A. got behind him so hard, does he not owe, you know, a little bit of a look here and there? Maybe do a song with somebody for their project?

Adam22 Questions Kendrick Lamar's Intentions & Gratitude

"I mean, it doesn't seem like the biggest ask," Adam22 continued. "Why does everybody just allow Kendrick to just exist in this mysterious, quiet little box away from everybody? And then it's like he's not expected to hop on anybody's project, to do any normal rapper s**t? I do think it's a decent question. It would've been nice if Kendrick shouted out YG's project, right? That would've been him behaving like a normal person, he's so mysterious. I bet if he was still cool with Drake, Drake would've posted his album. They all showed up out of the goodness of their heart. It's just kind of weird when you're doing stuff for somebody who doesn't want to return the favor, right?