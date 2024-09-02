Adam22 Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Amid YG's Abysmal Album Sales

BYGabriel Bras Nevares970 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Campbell and Kendrick Lamar attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Does Kendrick owe YG something here or is Adam making a mountain out of a molehill?

Kendrick Lamar has gotten quite a bit of flack online for not sharing anything on social media about the new album from YG, which is currently suffering from disappointing sales. Of course, this is because he was one of many artists to join K.Dot at "The Pop Out" this June. Also, there are a lot of different ways to look at this argument. Kendrick's defenders will bring up their past collaborations, the concert itself, and their long history as more than enough support, and will also bring up that he doesn't even use social media like that for anyone or anything. But others like Adam22 think that he could do more, and don't understand why we let him be so mysterious even if we don't know how he could've supported his West Coast colleague behind the scenes.

"What did Kendrick do for everybody?" Adam22 asked about Kendrick Lamar amid Wack 100's complaints that Adam and others are "nitpicking" and don't really know what's going on between each other. "Why didn't he post YG's album?" Adam went on. "That's what a lot of people want to know. *laughs* I'm just saying. After the whole L.A. got behind him so hard, does he not owe, you know, a little bit of a look here and there? Maybe do a song with somebody for their project?

Read More: DJ Hed Praises Drake And Shocks Kendrick Lamar Fans & Haters In The Process

Adam22 Questions Kendrick Lamar's Intentions & Gratitude

"I mean, it doesn't seem like the biggest ask," Adam22 continued. "Why does everybody just allow Kendrick to just exist in this mysterious, quiet little box away from everybody? And then it's like he's not expected to hop on anybody's project, to do any normal rapper s**t? I do think it's a decent question. It would've been nice if Kendrick shouted out YG's project, right? That would've been him behaving like a normal person, he's so mysterious. I bet if he was still cool with Drake, Drake would've posted his album. They all showed up out of the goodness of their heart. It's just kind of weird when you're doing stuff for somebody who doesn't want to return the favor, right?

"If Akademiks put out a documentary, and I was all up in the documentary, promoting the documentary, helped him out with the documentary. And then six months later, I put out a documentary... Crickets. Ak doesn't shout it out, doesn't post about it," Adam22 concluded. "It's pretty easy to post about something. I did a lot for you when you were in the exact same position. And you couldn't return the favor? That makes me feel like this is kind of a one-sided friendship. Why do we not ask of Kendrick the same things that we would expect of, like, anyone else? I'm just wondering why they didn't get something in return. It would've been nice. Yeah, I just think it's weird."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores Yet Another "Not Like Us" Milestone As Drake Tries To "Win Game 2"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...