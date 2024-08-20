The Game Slips & Falls During Friend's Wedding Ceremony: Watch

The Game took quite the tumble.

The Game is going viral on social media for taking an embarrassing tumble during his friend's wedding over the weekend. In a video of the incident, he can be seen walking down the aisle in a black suit before taking an abrupt fall right in the middle of the ceremony.

Fans online have been making plenty of jokes at his expense. "Thought he was the main character till he stepped on that banana peel," one user wrote. Another joked: "How long until Game puts out a diss track on his friend for slipping at his wedding?" Despite the fall, Game seemed to enjoy himself at the ceremony. He shared a series of pictures from the event on Instagram with the caption: "I need to go to more weddings til it’s my own lol… that’s where the energy at." In another post, he added: "Beautiful to witness. Happy for the both of you & I love y’all to death."

VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper The Game attends the release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

It's been a busy week for Game, who also met up with YG to help him lead a peace walk in his hometown of Compton on Monday. The two were hoping to inspire unity among the Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus, who have been feuding for years. “We came together. My hood and the Fruit Town Pirus across the street, we’ve been at war for, like, the last 10 years. We just enemies. So I felt like we all needed to come together and walk down our main street,” YG told TMZ. Game also shared a picture of himself with YG from the event on Instagram with the caption: "Bompton’s Most Wanted."

In other Game-related news, the rapper recently announced his next project will be The Documentary 3, and that it's coming this fall. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.