The Game Confirms "The Documentary 3" And Teases Fall Release Date

The Game never takes a play off. Whether it be recording or beefing with other artists, the Compton legend is always ready with something. Fortunately, this time around, it's music. The Game recently appeared on the Tacos and Shawarma podcast and announced that The Documentary 3 is going to become a reality. If that wasn't enough, the rapper teased a release date that suggests the album is going to have a quick turnaround. If The Game gets his way, The Documentary 3 will release on the anniversary of a prior installment.

The Compton rapper confirmed that he was revealing exclusive information on the podcast. "I'm definitely gonna start the new album and I ain’t told anybody that," he explained to the hosts. "But yeah, The Documentary 3, I’m gonna go in hard." The Game was asked whether the weight of expectation will factor into the recording sessions, and he admitted that he's set a high bar for The Documentary brand. "I’m up for the challenge," he asserted. "It’s gonna be tough." The most exciting piece of info regarding the album, though, had to be the release date. The Game announced his plans to drop it the same exact day as a previous Documentary album. "I'ma drop it the same day that the other one dropped," he noted.

The Game Is Up To Challenge Of Making A Worthy Sequel

It's great news for West Coast fans, even if it is a little unclear. A quick run through the release dates for The Game's previous albums confirms that The Documentary and The Documentary 2 came out on very different dates. The original, which is still hailed as The Game's magnum opus, dropped on January 19, 2005. The sequel, which is considered one of the rapper's best albums post-Documentary, dropped on October 9, 2015. He also dropped The Documentary 2.5, a deluxe version, on October 16. So what does The Game mean when he says the same day? If we're being optimistic, we're looking at a fall release that aligns with The Documentary 2. If we're being pessimistic, then we're looking at January 2025. The latter would make sense, as it would mark two decades since the original.