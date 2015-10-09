the documentary 2
- NewsThe Game Forced To Cancel Australian Leg Of TourDue to Visa issues, The Game will no longer be performing in Australia.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRide SoloThe Game drops another track off deluxe version of "The Documentary 2"By hnhh
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: October 21stA look at this week's rap and R&B sales and chart placements.By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsReview: The Game's "Documentary 2.5"The second part of Game's "Documentary 2" is more serious, solemn, and satisfying than the first.By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsThe Game Declares Young Thug The Lead Singer Of Fictional Band "Wack MCs"The Game-Young Thug beef rages on.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsThe Game Plays "This Or That"Breasts or booty? "The Chronic" or "2001?" The Game answers life's toughest questions.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentOrigins: The Samples From The Game's "Documentary 2"A breakdown of the notable samples that appear on The Game's first disc of "The Documentary 2."By Chris Tart
- NewsThe Game "The Making Of The Documentary 2" VideoCheck out an actual documentary behind Game's "The Documentary 2." By Angus Walker
- NewsJanet Jackson's "Unbreakable" Is Her 7th No. 1 AlbumJanet Jackson gets her 7th No. 1 album with "Unbreakable." By Angus Walker
- IndustryFirst-Week Sales Projections For The Game's "The Documentary 2"Here are the first-week sales projections for The Game's new album, "The Documentary 2." By Angus Walker
- InterviewsThe Game Says He Recorded About 700 Songs For "The Documentary 2"The Game told DJ Skee he whittled #TD2 down to 38 tracks from about 700 tracks.By Danny Schwartz
- ReviewsReview: The Game's "Documentary 2"The Game's "Documentary 2" barely misses the benchmark set by its predecessor.By Patrick Lyons