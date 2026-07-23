Rick Ross Claps Back At 50 Cent For Clowning His Album Sales

BY Alexander Cole
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The Curtis 50 Cent Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon,
The Curtis 50 Cent Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross remains in a feud with 50 Cent, and the two have been going back forth following the release of Ross' "Set In Stone."

Rick Ross and 50 Cent continue to dislike one another. This feud has been ongoing for years, and it won't be stopping anytime soon. In fact, with the release of Ross' album Set In Stone, Fif has only been given more ammo to work with.

As we reported on Wednesday, Rick Ross' new project is struggling to generate sales. It is slated to sell 26K units in the first week, which means it would fall outside the Billboard 200's Top 20. This led to a slick response from Fif, who told Ross to quit rapping.

On Thursday, Rick Ross offered up a response of his own, claiming that 50 Cent is pushing propaganda.

“Real Hip-Hop lovers should never get caught up in the propaganda and fake bot numbers,” Ross said. “True Hip-Hop lovers never get caught up in the propaganda and the fake bot numbers. Go to the product. Test it. How amazing is the music?”

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Rick Ross Speaks

Rick Ross subsequently went on to say that he is putting out great music, and his fans are there for him. Moreover, he believes that the album sales talk is all about bots. Overall, it is an interesting point to make, although one has to wonder how bots factor into low sales.

“They bots. Commenting on the classic album with no posts. Who cares? I don’t give. Long as they spending money. Rozay putting the dope music out. That’s who fight my battles with the bots and all of that," Ross continued.

The first week sales debate continues to be had across the hip-hop world. Some believe it doesn't matter. Others see it as indicative of hip-hop's mainstream popularity. No matter what, it is clear that 26K just isn't good enough for an artist of Ross' caliber.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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