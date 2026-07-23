Rick Ross Claps Back At 50 Cent For Clowning His Album Sales

Rick Ross and 50 Cent continue to dislike one another. This feud has been ongoing for years, and it won't be stopping anytime soon. In fact, with the release of Ross' album Set In Stone, Fif has only been given more ammo to work with.

As we reported on Wednesday, Rick Ross' new project is struggling to generate sales. It is slated to sell 26K units in the first week, which means it would fall outside the Billboard 200's Top 20. This led to a slick response from Fif, who told Ross to quit rapping.

On Thursday, Rick Ross offered up a response of his own, claiming that 50 Cent is pushing propaganda.

“Real Hip-Hop lovers should never get caught up in the propaganda and fake bot numbers,” Ross said. “True Hip-Hop lovers never get caught up in the propaganda and the fake bot numbers. Go to the product. Test it. How amazing is the music?”

Rick Ross Speaks

Rick Ross subsequently went on to say that he is putting out great music, and his fans are there for him. Moreover, he believes that the album sales talk is all about bots. Overall, it is an interesting point to make, although one has to wonder how bots factor into low sales.

“They bots. Commenting on the classic album with no posts. Who cares? I don’t give. Long as they spending money. Rozay putting the dope music out. That’s who fight my battles with the bots and all of that," Ross continued.