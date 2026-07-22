50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross Over Low Album Sales

BY Alexander Cole
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Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson officially opened Humor &amp; Harmony Festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon
Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson officially opened Humor &amp; Harmony Festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross' first week sales for "Set In Stone" aren't exactly setting the world on fire, and 50 Cent can't help but laugh.

When 50 Cent dislikes someone, he keeps his foot on the gas. We saw this with Diddy, and we are currently seeing this with Rick Ross. Ross has been making some disparaging remarks about Fif as of late, and now, Fifty has been given a reason to clap back.

This morning, we reported on the first week sales projections for Ross' new album, Set In Stone. The project will not debut within the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. Instead, the project is going to be subjected to some disappointing figures. It is expected to sell less than 26K units.

50 Cent saw this news and couldn't help but comment on it all. Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent had some harsh remarks about Rick Ross and his career. As you will read, he told the artist to stop and go back to the drawing board.

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50 Cent Doesn't Let Up

"So when your tickets don't sell and your album don't sell what do ya do? Promote car a shows and sell chicken wings. LOL," 50 Cent wrote. "You had 20 features and it didn't help. Alright now pack it up it's over officer."

Whether or not Rick Ross responds remains to be seen. What we do know is that Ross doesn't have to care too much about his album sales. As he revealed prior to the project's release, he was already paid an advance. That's just the music business these days.

Regardless, that does not take away from the fact that the album sales are still abnormally low for a Ross album. It seems as though the fans just aren't connecting with this project like they had originally hoped.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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