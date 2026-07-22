50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross Over Low Album Sales

When 50 Cent dislikes someone, he keeps his foot on the gas. We saw this with Diddy, and we are currently seeing this with Rick Ross. Ross has been making some disparaging remarks about Fif as of late, and now, Fifty has been given a reason to clap back.

This morning, we reported on the first week sales projections for Ross' new album, Set In Stone. The project will not debut within the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. Instead, the project is going to be subjected to some disappointing figures. It is expected to sell less than 26K units.

50 Cent saw this news and couldn't help but comment on it all. Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent had some harsh remarks about Rick Ross and his career. As you will read, he told the artist to stop and go back to the drawing board.

50 Cent Doesn't Let Up

"So when your tickets don't sell and your album don't sell what do ya do? Promote car a shows and sell chicken wings. LOL," 50 Cent wrote. "You had 20 features and it didn't help. Alright now pack it up it's over officer."

Whether or not Rick Ross responds remains to be seen. What we do know is that Ross doesn't have to care too much about his album sales. As he revealed prior to the project's release, he was already paid an advance. That's just the music business these days.