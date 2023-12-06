Fabolous Uses 50 Cent and Rick Ross' Feud To Discuss 1st Week Sales

Fabolous has weighed in on 50 Cent and Rick Ross' ongoing feud to discuss the lack of clarity when it comes to first-week sales in the streaming era. His comments come after 50 Cent remarked, “If you sell 31,009 CDs, I shouldn’t talk to you,” referencing the underwhelming debut of Ross' collaborative album with Meek Mill, Too Good To Be True.

“I have no dog in this fight but y’all do know 31k in sales is 46,513,000 in streams right?” Fabolous wrote in a comment on Instagram. “1500 streams = 1 unit. Low numbers in 1st week sales only could be judged in a physical era. EVERYBODY is streaming music through DSP’s now. I’m sure there’s a few people who actually buy the product but not enough to care over streaming anymore so why is this low sales number narrative still being pushed? My opinion isn’t based on 50 or Ross. I’m discussing the sales/streams conversation. My point is valid for any sales/stream talk. Not just Ross & 50. Y’all missing the point."

Fabolous & 50 Cent At The Premiere Of "Power" Season 3

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Hip Hop artist Fabolous (L) and executive producer of "Power" Curtis Jackson attend the season three premiere of "Power" on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for DuJour)

Rick Ross eventually responded to 50 Cent's criticism, ranting on social media: “Just got a DM say, ‘Rozay, we believe 50 Cent just made a comment about you online’. I seen it and I said, ‘Y’all don’t know 50 Cent like I do. He wouldn’t do that.’ For one, his b*tch Dream Chasers. She been a Dream Chasers bitch for many years, still is. That’s when she told me I was her favorite. For two, n***a, we been rich! We still getting money. Them n****s was laughing at my first-week sales. Them n****s was doing a million first week and I did 150, 180 [thousand] and they was laughing but…You smell that saltwater, right? Don’t let them n****s trick you.”

Check out Fabolous' full comments on the beef above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Rick Ross' feud on HotNewHipHop.

