When Rick Ross announced his new album Set In Stone, there was certainly some skepticism online. His proximity to the Drake beef in 2024 left a bad taste in the mouths of fans. "Champagne Moments" was not an exemplary diss track, and for the most part, Ross' 2020s output has left a lot to be desired.

Going into the album, it almost felt as though Rick Ross was making preemptive excuses for a potential flop. For instance, he went online and said that regardless of how the album performs, he has already been paid. This did not inspire much confidence in the finished product.

On Friday, the album was released, and almost every single song has a feature. Once again, not inspiring very much confidence. Reactions began to flood the internet, and for the most part, fans aren't loving the project. As it turns out, this is being reflected in the album's sales numbers, which were reported by Kurrco on Tuesday evening.

Rick Ross Struggles To Get Streams

As it stands, Set In Stone will not debut within the Billboard 200's Top 20. Meanwhile, it is projected to sell less than 26K units. For a legend like Ross, these numbers are a huge disappointment.

If this were 10 years ago, he would have sold in the six-figure range. However, 2026 is a very different time. Outside of the top artists, everyone is struggling to sell records. Everyone's attention is fragmented, and the conditions for musicians simply aren't adequate.