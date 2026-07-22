Rick Ross Hit With Disappointing First Week Sales Projections For "Set In Stone"

BY Alexander Cole
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WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross just dropped off his new album, "Set In Stone," and it doesn't appear as though the album is performing.

When Rick Ross announced his new album Set In Stone, there was certainly some skepticism online. His proximity to the Drake beef in 2024 left a bad taste in the mouths of fans. "Champagne Moments" was not an exemplary diss track, and for the most part, Ross' 2020s output has left a lot to be desired.

Going into the album, it almost felt as though Rick Ross was making preemptive excuses for a potential flop. For instance, he went online and said that regardless of how the album performs, he has already been paid. This did not inspire much confidence in the finished product.

On Friday, the album was released, and almost every single song has a feature. Once again, not inspiring very much confidence. Reactions began to flood the internet, and for the most part, fans aren't loving the project. As it turns out, this is being reflected in the album's sales numbers, which were reported by Kurrco on Tuesday evening.

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Rick Ross Struggles To Get Streams

As it stands, Set In Stone will not debut within the Billboard 200's Top 20. Meanwhile, it is projected to sell less than 26K units. For a legend like Ross, these numbers are a huge disappointment.

If this were 10 years ago, he would have sold in the six-figure range. However, 2026 is a very different time. Outside of the top artists, everyone is struggling to sell records. Everyone's attention is fragmented, and the conditions for musicians simply aren't adequate.

That said, Ross has already been paid, at least that is according to him. With that in mind, he probably isn't too worried about these sales figures. As for the label that wrote him the check, well, they probably see it differently.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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