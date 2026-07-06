Rick Ross Claims He's Already Been Paid For His New Album "Set In Stone"

BY Alexander Cole
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Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross is trying to show his fans how the industry has changed, and he is using his new album "Set In Stone" as an example.

Rick Ross is going to be releasing his new album, Set In Stone, on Friday, July 17. Overall, this is a big moment for Ross, who has been under fire in recent years for a plethora of reasons.

His participation in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef rubbed some the wrong way. Meanwhile, his latest commercial flight had some folks feeling as though the artist was lying about his wealth. Now, with a new album dropping, there is this pressure to top the charts and have a solid first week.

However, Ross doesn't seem too worried about any of the chatter. The artist recently took to Instagram, where he revealed some of the business aspects behind his new project. In the clip below, he makes the claim that he has already been paid for the project. Regardless of how well it performs, he has secured the bag.

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Rick Ross On Set In Stone

"I'm already paid before the album come out… The industry has changed," Ross said. "I've sold records, na, for the last 20 years. You know what I do. Not just for myself, but the entire brand. Rozay paid. I pray y'all nas get paid before the album come out, 'cause when you put the album together, that's the work."

In the comments section of our tweet, fans took a very cynical view of what Ross is saying. "He running defense cuz he about to flop and look like an idiot," one person wrote. "Funny shit is no one would’ve clowned him if he just would’ve acted normal for 2 years." "N***a trying to get ahead of how low his sales about to be," said another.

With very little momentum going into this new album, one has to wonder what the sales figures will look like. It's been difficult for artists to garner first-week sales, especially with everyone competing for decreasing attention spans. It's unfortunate, although at this stage of his career, Rick Ross appears eager to adapt.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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