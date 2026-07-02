Hip-Hop Albums Dropping In July Of 2026

There have been some incredible hip-hop albums so far this year. In fact, we counted down the top 25 albums of the year so far earlier this week. However, more projects are on the horizon, and it seems as though July will contain some heavy hitters.
Tomorrow, fans will be blessed with xperiment, the new album from Ken Carson. Just a week later, Future will drop his new album, The Real Me. Fans cannot wait for Future's next release, especially since it has been a while since we got Mixtape Pluto.
Rick Ross, Syd, Steve Lacy, Rich The Kid, and Rome Streetz are just some of the names also dropping albums this month. There will be lots of R&B throughout July, which is great news for those who need some love songs in their lives.
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July Is A Big Month For Hip-Hop
Hip-Hop Albums Coming Soon:
- Future — The Real Me
- Ken Carson — xperiment
- Ken Carson — CARTUNEZ
- Rick Ross — Set In Stone
- Rylo Rodriguez — S.K.A.T.E.
- NoCap — Heaven On Mars
- Rich The Kid — C’est La Vie
- Icewear Vezzo — Rich Off Pints 4
- Rome Streetz — Sock It 2 My Pocket
- Jacquees — Mood 2
- BBYKOBE — Pu**y Pink
- La Reezy — Skiddle Bandana
- Steve Lacy — Oh Yeah?
- The-Dream — Love Hate II
- Syd — Beard
- Tyla — A*POP
- Kelela — new avatar
- Davido — Oriadé
In any given month, you will find a plethora of big releases. That said, July appears to be a uniquely solid month for music. Of course, our most anticipated will be Future. However, artists like Rylo Rodriguez, No Cap, Jacquees, and Icewear Vezzo just might surprise us.
Let us know which album you are most excited to hear, in the comments section below.