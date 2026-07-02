Hip-Hop Albums Dropping In July Of 2026

July is going to be a big month for hip-hop albums, as new releases from Future, Ken Carson, and Rick Ross are on the way.

In any given month, you will find a plethora of big releases. That said, July appears to be a uniquely solid month for music. Of course, our most anticipated will be Future. However, artists like Rylo Rodriguez, No Cap, Jacquees, and Icewear Vezzo just might surprise us.

Rick Ross , Syd, Steve Lacy, Rich The Kid , and Rome Streetz are just some of the names also dropping albums this month. There will be lots of R&B throughout July, which is great news for those who need some love songs in their lives.

Tomorrow, fans will be blessed with xperiment, the new album from Ken Carson. Just a week later, Future will drop his new album, The Real Me. Fans cannot wait for Future's next release, especially since it has been a while since we got Mixtape Pluto.

There have been some incredible hip-hop albums so far this year. In fact, we counted down the top 25 albums of the year so far earlier this week. However, more projects are on the horizon, and it seems as though July will contain some heavy hitters.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!