Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 10, 2026

BY Alexander Cole
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There are a plethora of hip-hop albums and songs dropping tonight, and we have the scoop on what's coming at midnight.

In any given week, you can be sure that there will be an abundance of hip-hop albums and songs to make their way to streaming services. Last week, the industry was on a bit of a hiatus due to the July 4 weekend; however, it seems as though everyone has resumed their scheduled programming.

Tonight is going to be a huge night for hip-hop. Of course, headlining the night will be Future and his new album, The Real Me. We are also getting another project from Ken Carson, as well as albums from The-Dream and even slayr.

On the singles front, you will be able to hear tracks from Dahi and Childish Gambino, as well as Bryson Tiller. A full list of what is dropping can be found below.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Who Drops Tonight?

Albums & Songs Coming Tonight:

  • Future — The Real Me
  • Ken Carson — cartunez
  • slayr — AVANT NOVA (EP)
  • THE-DREAM — Love / Hate II
  • Dahi & Childish Gambino — Running
  • J. Cole — Birthday Blizzard '26 EP (streaming release, out now)
  • HUGEL & Bryson Tiller — Temptation
  • Juicy J & Project Pat — Dem Goats
  • FattMack — Done With Xans
  • sixzino — Reborn
  • Myles Lloyd — One Sided
  • Kelela — new avatar
  • midwxst — FOR REAL
  • YFG Fatso — Sanity Evaded
  • Markis Precise & Boldy James — Hour Dollar
  • Lance Skiiiwalker — #invite,sessions,only!!
  • French Montana & Max B — Ever Since U Left Me (Lil' Kim Freestyle)
  • Sango — RHYTHM & MELODY
  • Boohavinn — On Da Flo
  • Big Key — Son Of Od
  • Travy, elzzz & Fred again.. — DID IT AGAIN (MPH Remix)
  • Babystaydown — Lil Yae (Deluxe)
  • Rx Papi — Blame / Boyz To Men (feat. Rx B5)
  • hollowtiphero — First Round Pick
  • nyan — Member? (2-Pack)

Let us know which project or song you are most excited for, in the comments section below.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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