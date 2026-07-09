Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 10, 2026

In any given week, you can be sure that there will be an abundance of hip-hop albums and songs to make their way to streaming services. Last week, the industry was on a bit of a hiatus due to the July 4 weekend; however, it seems as though everyone has resumed their scheduled programming.
Tonight is going to be a huge night for hip-hop. Of course, headlining the night will be Future and his new album, The Real Me. We are also getting another project from Ken Carson, as well as albums from The-Dream and even slayr.
On the singles front, you will be able to hear tracks from Dahi and Childish Gambino, as well as Bryson Tiller. A full list of what is dropping can be found below.
Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far
Who Drops Tonight?
Albums & Songs Coming Tonight:
- Future — The Real Me
- Ken Carson — cartunez
- slayr — AVANT NOVA (EP)
- THE-DREAM — Love / Hate II
- Dahi & Childish Gambino — Running
- J. Cole — Birthday Blizzard '26 EP (streaming release, out now)
- HUGEL & Bryson Tiller — Temptation
- Juicy J & Project Pat — Dem Goats
- FattMack — Done With Xans
- sixzino — Reborn
- Myles Lloyd — One Sided
- Kelela — new avatar
- midwxst — FOR REAL
- YFG Fatso — Sanity Evaded
- Markis Precise & Boldy James — Hour Dollar
- Lance Skiiiwalker — #invite,sessions,only!!
- French Montana & Max B — Ever Since U Left Me (Lil' Kim Freestyle)
- Sango — RHYTHM & MELODY
- Boohavinn — On Da Flo
- Big Key — Son Of Od
- Travy, elzzz & Fred again.. — DID IT AGAIN (MPH Remix)
- Babystaydown — Lil Yae (Deluxe)
- Rx Papi — Blame / Boyz To Men (feat. Rx B5)
- hollowtiphero — First Round Pick
- nyan — Member? (2-Pack)
Let us know which project or song you are most excited for, in the comments section below.