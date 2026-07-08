Charlamagne Tha God Thinks JAY-Z Should Do A “2026 Version Of ‘Takeover’”

BY Aron A.
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Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Charlamagne shares his prediction.

It’s about to be a non-stop weekend of JAŸ-Z. As he gears up for his three-night run at Yankee Stadium, fans are expecting something massive. We already saw him put the rap game on notice when he did his freestyle at the Roots Picnic, delivering a verse that sent shockwaves across the internet. 

Charlamagne Tha God shared his predictions and hopes for the upcoming concerts, which serve as celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. For The Blueprint, Charlamagne feels as though he could come through with an updated version of his diss song “Takeover,” where he modernizes the lyrics.

“He’s not going to be going at Mobb Deep or Nas,” he said. “God bless the dead, rest in peace, Prodigy. Like so, there’s a way he could flip that… he’s either going to skip it or he could do an updated 2026 version of ‘Takeover.’”

In addition to “Takeover,” Charlamagne Tha God suggested that an update to “Heart Of The City (Ain’t No Love)” would be warranted. The radio host explained that the recent issues that Hov had to address over the past few years make this record particularly potent as he performs in New York City for the first time since 2019. “Even if he don’t change any words to [“Heart Of The City”], just seeing him perform that right now… whoooo,” he said, adding that he thinks the young kids who aren’t aware of Hov’s catalog will think he’s addressing the drama surrounding his name currently. 

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Jay-Z Announces London Show

Most recently, Jay-Z announced that he will be taking his anniversary celebrations to London. The rapper shared that he will be performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 4th. It’s unclear how many other concerts he’ll have planned before the year ends, but we’re certainly anticipating him to deliver stellar performances this weekend. 

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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