Charlamagne Tha God Thinks JAY-Z Should Do A “2026 Version Of ‘Takeover’”

It’s about to be a non-stop weekend of JAŸ-Z. As he gears up for his three-night run at Yankee Stadium, fans are expecting something massive. We already saw him put the rap game on notice when he did his freestyle at the Roots Picnic, delivering a verse that sent shockwaves across the internet.

Charlamagne Tha God shared his predictions and hopes for the upcoming concerts, which serve as celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. For The Blueprint, Charlamagne feels as though he could come through with an updated version of his diss song “Takeover,” where he modernizes the lyrics.

“He’s not going to be going at Mobb Deep or Nas,” he said. “God bless the dead, rest in peace, Prodigy. Like so, there’s a way he could flip that… he’s either going to skip it or he could do an updated 2026 version of ‘Takeover.’”

In addition to “Takeover,” Charlamagne Tha God suggested that an update to “Heart Of The City (Ain’t No Love)” would be warranted. The radio host explained that the recent issues that Hov had to address over the past few years make this record particularly potent as he performs in New York City for the first time since 2019. “Even if he don’t change any words to [“Heart Of The City”], just seeing him perform that right now… whoooo,” he said, adding that he thinks the young kids who aren’t aware of Hov’s catalog will think he’s addressing the drama surrounding his name currently.

Jay-Z Announces London Show

Most recently, Jay-Z announced that he will be taking his anniversary celebrations to London. The rapper shared that he will be performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 4th. It’s unclear how many other concerts he’ll have planned before the year ends, but we’re certainly anticipating him to deliver stellar performances this weekend.