Jay-Z Unveils Upcoming Pop-Ups In New York City For "Reasonable Doubt's" 30th

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Pop Ups New York City Reasonable Doubt 30th
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Rapper Jay-Z is seen inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross
Brooklyn and Manhattan will host interactive fan experiences to celebrate 30 years since Jay-Z entered the game with "Reasonable Doubt."

Jay-Z has been building a lot of buzz this year, whether it's due to his incendiary freestyle at the Roots Picnic festival or his anniversary celebrations of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint this year, 30th and 25th respectively. In the latter classic's case, New York City will get to celebrate it in a very special way.

As caught by Complex, Hov's Roc Nation recently announced they will host a two-day series of pop-ups in NYC starting next Thursday (June 25). The pair of immersive and interactive events will take place at DUMBO Brooklyn and downtown Manhattan. The best part? It's free to the public, so anyone can go celebrate this tribute to the June 25, 1996 breakout.

Of course, Jay-Z has more to do in New York City. Later in July, he will host a three-part concert series at Yankee Stadium, which fans are incredibly excited for. The first show will pay homage to Reasonable Doubt and bring it to life once more, whereas the second will give The Blueprint its due treatment.

As for the third show, this "Extra Innings" performance could span the rest of Jay's legendary career and include some very special surprises. We'll have to see what goes down in July, as new album buzz and other narratives continue to gain momentum.

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When Are Jay-Z's Concert Dates?
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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are also other upcoming performances in Paris and Los Angeles in September and October respectively.

Also, longtime fans of the Roc Nation mogul probably feel some déjà vu with these upcoming pop-ups. That's because of the "Book of Hov" exhibition that emerged in 2023 at the Brooklyn Public Library's Central Branch. In between archival pieces, awards, clothing items, and more special memorabilia and pieces of history, it was a wide-spanning and partial reflection of this monumental run.

We will see how these Reasonable Doubt pop-ups preview a very exciting concert run from Jay-Z. The Yankee Stadium shows will take place on July 10, 11, and 12. On the other hand, the Paris show will take place on September 10 at Stade de France, and the Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium will go down on October 23.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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