Jay-Z Unveils Upcoming Pop-Ups In New York City For "Reasonable Doubt's" 30th

Jay-Z has been building a lot of buzz this year, whether it's due to his incendiary freestyle at the Roots Picnic festival or his anniversary celebrations of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint this year, 30th and 25th respectively. In the latter classic's case, New York City will get to celebrate it in a very special way.

As caught by Complex, Hov's Roc Nation recently announced they will host a two-day series of pop-ups in NYC starting next Thursday (June 25). The pair of immersive and interactive events will take place at DUMBO Brooklyn and downtown Manhattan. The best part? It's free to the public, so anyone can go celebrate this tribute to the June 25, 1996 breakout.

Of course, Jay-Z has more to do in New York City. Later in July, he will host a three-part concert series at Yankee Stadium, which fans are incredibly excited for. The first show will pay homage to Reasonable Doubt and bring it to life once more, whereas the second will give The Blueprint its due treatment.

As for the third show, this "Extra Innings" performance could span the rest of Jay's legendary career and include some very special surprises. We'll have to see what goes down in July, as new album buzz and other narratives continue to gain momentum.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are also other upcoming performances in Paris and Los Angeles in September and October respectively.

Also, longtime fans of the Roc Nation mogul probably feel some déjà vu with these upcoming pop-ups. That's because of the "Book of Hov" exhibition that emerged in 2023 at the Brooklyn Public Library's Central Branch. In between archival pieces, awards, clothing items, and more special memorabilia and pieces of history, it was a wide-spanning and partial reflection of this monumental run.