Oschino Fires Back At Jay-Z Diss Over Drake's "Make Them Pay"

BY Aron A.
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Dec 8, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Jay Z (right) during the game against
Dec 8, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Jay Z (right) during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Beyonce, Memphis Bleek, and Roc Nation’s CEO catch strays in Oschino’s new freestyle.

There’s been no shortage of reactions to JAY-Z’s recent freestyle at the Roots Picnic, from targets like Dame Dash responding in interviews to Drake’s first impression of Hov debuting his afro. However, it wasn’t just those two who received a response; a few former associates have also been quite outspoken about him. Among those is Oschino, who didn’t appear on stage during the State Property reunion.

This week, Oschino unveiled a new freestyle over Drake’s “Make Them Pay” from ICEMAN to issue his response to Hov, who seemingly threw a sub at him during his freestyle. He wastes no time getting at Hov, claiming he’s jealous that Drake stole his light. Then, he suggests Beyonce is only with Jay-Z because of his money, rapping, “Can you imagine waking up every day and staring at your chick/ And deep down, you know she only really with you ‘cause you rich/ Ain’t no Bonnie or no Clyde, you just a John, you a trick.”

Elsewhere in the freestyle, he calls out Roc Nation’s CEO, who has been revealed to be a federal informant, and says that he mistreated members of State Property, only to reach out for the purpose of a reunion. He also tries to imply that Jay-Z was up to similar acts to Diddy, rapping, “The white party freak offs, we saw you vibing with Puff/ That million dollar watch you got should tell you that your time is up.”

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Oschino Puts Jay-Z On Blast Over Nas Beef, Calls Out Memphis Bleek

Oschino goes off on Jay for calling up State Property when the feud with Nas went down, claiming that, “Them Philly boys really saved your ass.” Later on, he also puts Memphis Bleek on blast for never blowing up, despite having over two dozen features from Hov. Check out the freestyle above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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