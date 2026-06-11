Oschino Fires Back At Jay-Z Diss Over Drake's "Make Them Pay"

There’s been no shortage of reactions to JAY-Z’s recent freestyle at the Roots Picnic, from targets like Dame Dash responding in interviews to Drake’s first impression of Hov debuting his afro. However, it wasn’t just those two who received a response; a few former associates have also been quite outspoken about him. Among those is Oschino, who didn’t appear on stage during the State Property reunion.

This week, Oschino unveiled a new freestyle over Drake’s “Make Them Pay” from ICEMAN to issue his response to Hov, who seemingly threw a sub at him during his freestyle. He wastes no time getting at Hov, claiming he’s jealous that Drake stole his light. Then, he suggests Beyonce is only with Jay-Z because of his money, rapping, “Can you imagine waking up every day and staring at your chick/ And deep down, you know she only really with you ‘cause you rich/ Ain’t no Bonnie or no Clyde, you just a John, you a trick.”

Elsewhere in the freestyle, he calls out Roc Nation’s CEO, who has been revealed to be a federal informant, and says that he mistreated members of State Property, only to reach out for the purpose of a reunion. He also tries to imply that Jay-Z was up to similar acts to Diddy, rapping, “The white party freak offs, we saw you vibing with Puff/ That million dollar watch you got should tell you that your time is up.”

Oschino Puts Jay-Z On Blast Over Nas Beef, Calls Out Memphis Bleek