DJ Akademiks Claims Jay-Z's Diss Targets Don't Care About His Freestyle

Jay-Z is still in the conversation thanks to his Roots Picnic set, where his freestyle dissing a slew of opponents caught some controversy. Many fans really enjoyed the whole thing and hope there's more smoke on the way, whereas others were not that impressed and find the disses meager. DJ Akademiks is firmly in the latter camp, as he doubled down on during a recent livestream.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, the commentator claimed Hov's targets in the freestyle don't actually care about the disses. These include Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West, as most other targets did actually respond to the shots. Ak also suggested the general public's reception to the freestyle hasn't been exactly glowing.

"He needs another move to validate his next move," Akademiks posited. "They all look at his move as not worthy enough... He's not getting the best response. 'Not bad, he had to get his s**t off.' Nothing was like, 'Oh my God, this changes s**t.' [...] Jay was hinging on it being such a dynamite that everybody had to respond. His only response is from Oschino and also Dame Dash.

"He's not getting the Ye response... He's not even getting the Tory [Lanez] response and Tory got nothing but time," he continued. "And he definitely ain't getting a Drake response right now. You looking like a dog barking at the moon... People start questioning if your power or your voice hits the same... He wanted Nicki Minaj to start talking about his kids again, threatening him. Nicki has not responded... Perhaps your voice just isn't that thing that makes the needle move no more."

Who Responded To Jay-Z?

In addition to Dame Dash and Oschino clapping back, another response to Jay-Z came from Jaguar Wright, who was a former affiliate of The Roots. She blasted Questlove for his loyalty to the Roc Nation mogul despite Jay allegedly minimizing the career of Black Thought, and also questioned why Jay hasn't said anything about Diddy.