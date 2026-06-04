DJ Akademiks Claims Drake's First Three Albums Are Worth More Than Jay-Z's Entire Discography

BY Alexander Cole
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2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks knows how to get people riled up, and his latest take on Drake and Jay-Z is certainly going to do just that.

Drake and Jay-Z have inspired all sorts of debates this past week, and for good reason. Following the Roots Picnic freestyle, Jay has some wondering whether or not a rap beef is on the horizon. After all, Drake kicked things off by firing numerous shots on ICEMAN.

In the midst of this debate, DJ Akademiks is weighing in, as he usually does in times like these. As many already know, the man has close ties to Drake. Not only is he a super fan, but he also has an OVO chain. With that in mind, you can imagine whose side he is taking.

On X, Akademiks went so far as to say that Drake's first three albums are worth more than Jay's entire discography. It is an extremely bold thing to say, but not surprising given the source.

"It hurting their feelings when I pointed out jay z can’t talk catalog or contract talk to Drake since he ain’t ever been in position of this much leverage as Drake! Drake first 3 albums are valued more than Jay Z entire discography. The numbers say that not me!" Akademiks wrote.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

DJ Akademiks Weighs In on Drake Vs. Jay-Z

Akademiks then went on to say that it is hypocritical how some people were lamenting numbers a few years ago, but refuse to do so now that Drake is back on top.

"Before 2026: Everybody: MEN LIE, WOMEN LIE, NUMBERS DON’T!!! After 2026: NUMBERS DONT TELL THE FULL STORY," he continued.

Regardless of how you feel about this particular topic, you can't help but hope a Drake vs. Jay battle happens. It would spark some fascinating debates, and we can't help but feel as though it would be just as big as the Kendrick battle.

Let us know who you think would win, in the comments below.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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