DJ Akademiks Claims Drake's First Three Albums Are Worth More Than Jay-Z's Entire Discography

Drake and Jay-Z have inspired all sorts of debates this past week, and for good reason. Following the Roots Picnic freestyle, Jay has some wondering whether or not a rap beef is on the horizon. After all, Drake kicked things off by firing numerous shots on ICEMAN.

In the midst of this debate, DJ Akademiks is weighing in, as he usually does in times like these. As many already know, the man has close ties to Drake. Not only is he a super fan, but he also has an OVO chain. With that in mind, you can imagine whose side he is taking.

On X, Akademiks went so far as to say that Drake's first three albums are worth more than Jay's entire discography. It is an extremely bold thing to say, but not surprising given the source.

"It hurting their feelings when I pointed out jay z can’t talk catalog or contract talk to Drake since he ain’t ever been in position of this much leverage as Drake! Drake first 3 albums are valued more than Jay Z entire discography. The numbers say that not me!" Akademiks wrote.

DJ Akademiks Weighs In on Drake Vs. Jay-Z

Akademiks then went on to say that it is hypocritical how some people were lamenting numbers a few years ago, but refuse to do so now that Drake is back on top.

"Before 2026: Everybody: MEN LIE, WOMEN LIE, NUMBERS DON’T!!! After 2026: NUMBERS DONT TELL THE FULL STORY," he continued.

Regardless of how you feel about this particular topic, you can't help but hope a Drake vs. Jay battle happens. It would spark some fascinating debates, and we can't help but feel as though it would be just as big as the Kendrick battle.