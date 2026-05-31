DJ Akademiks Crashes Out Over Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Crashes Out Jay Z Roots Picnic Freestyle
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z speaks with TV announcer Shaquille O'Neal after the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks reacted to Jay-Z dissing Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Tory Lanez, and more with his Roots Picnic freestyle.

Jay-Z is probably going to get a lot of responses his way from the people he dissed in his Roots Picnic freestyle. He took the Philadelphia stage last night (Saturday, May 30) alongside The Roots to deliver an amazing show, but a lot of people are focusing on this freestyle now due to disses against Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and more. We'll see if anyone targeted chimes in, and DJ Akademiks paved the way for them by crashing out on Twitter over this.

He started his comments last night by saying Hov is "unhinged," joking about Alzheimer's. "I liked the Afro … bro finally owned up to stabbing Un Rivera 30 years ago," the streamer and commentator wrote. "Na jigga on timing … who he mad at tho… seems like be spiraling… nobody been mad at him. Calm down hov don’t catch a body!!!!!!"

"At least we know Jay Z a fan of ICEMAN. It’s okay champ," the journalist added. "Jay Z literally went to rap for 4 minutes acapella cuz he thought Drake dissed him on iceman. Bro.. got a whole yankee stadium show he coulda done it at but iceman bars getting to him he ran to Philly to get it off his chest ."

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DJ Akademiks Disses Jay-Z

From there, Ak recited Drizzy's "Janice STFU" diss to the Roc Nation mogul ("THE JIG IS UP!!!!!") and brought up how Jay-Z previously criticized rap battles. "iceman really got n***as acting out of order," he wrote.

DJ Akademiks also questioned Jay-Z's disses towards Nicki Minaj, arguing it's not like him to bring up other people's children. For those unaware, he seemed to reference her husband Kenneth Petty's sex offender status and how this provides distance with his kids.

Akademiks claimed he let Tory Lanez know of Jay's disses towards him ("Let the games begin!") and claimed the Brooklyn rapper is "spiraling" because the OVO mogul broke one of his Billboard records with ICEMAN.

Finally, Ak dissed DJ Hed for praising Jay's set after editing "2 Hard 4 The Radio" and also clowned LeBron James for losing 0-4 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA playoffs this year. Bron had just shown love to Hov on his IG page.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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