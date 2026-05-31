DJ Akademiks Crashes Out Over Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle

Jay-Z is probably going to get a lot of responses his way from the people he dissed in his Roots Picnic freestyle. He took the Philadelphia stage last night (Saturday, May 30) alongside The Roots to deliver an amazing show, but a lot of people are focusing on this freestyle now due to disses against Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and more. We'll see if anyone targeted chimes in, and DJ Akademiks paved the way for them by crashing out on Twitter over this.

He started his comments last night by saying Hov is "unhinged," joking about Alzheimer's. "I liked the Afro … bro finally owned up to stabbing Un Rivera 30 years ago," the streamer and commentator wrote. "Na jigga on timing … who he mad at tho… seems like be spiraling… nobody been mad at him. Calm down hov don’t catch a body!!!!!!"

"At least we know Jay Z a fan of ICEMAN. It’s okay champ," the journalist added. "Jay Z literally went to rap for 4 minutes acapella cuz he thought Drake dissed him on iceman. Bro.. got a whole yankee stadium show he coulda done it at but iceman bars getting to him he ran to Philly to get it off his chest ."

DJ Akademiks Disses Jay-Z

From there, Ak recited Drizzy's "Janice STFU" diss to the Roc Nation mogul ("THE JIG IS UP!!!!!") and brought up how Jay-Z previously criticized rap battles. "iceman really got n***as acting out of order," he wrote.

DJ Akademiks also questioned Jay-Z's disses towards Nicki Minaj, arguing it's not like him to bring up other people's children. For those unaware, he seemed to reference her husband Kenneth Petty's sex offender status and how this provides distance with his kids.

Akademiks claimed he let Tory Lanez know of Jay's disses towards him ("Let the games begin!") and claimed the Brooklyn rapper is "spiraling" because the OVO mogul broke one of his Billboard records with ICEMAN.