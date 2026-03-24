Jay-Z Believes Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef Is Proof That Battling Has Gone Too Far

BY Alexander Cole
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66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (LR) Honoree Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
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Jay-Z recently spoke with GQ, where he said that rap battles are losing their place in the culture after Drake & Kendrick Lamar's beef.

Jay-Z has been in his fair share of rap beefs over the years. Overall, his most famous is with Nas. For decades, this was the biggest beef in the history of rap. However, it has been eclipsed by the 2024 battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

The aftermath of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle has been extremely toxic. The Stans have completely taken over the conversation. All objectivity is completely out the window, and it has become a slog to even discuss these kinds of topics.

In a recent interview with Frazier Tharpe of GQ, Jay-Z was honest about just how toxic rap beef has become. Speaking on Drake and Kendrick directly, he feels as though it is proof that things have taken a turn for the worse in the public discourse. In some respects, he wishes the beef never happened. In fact, he thinks battles like this don't need to be part of the culture anymore.

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Jay-Z on Drake & Kendrick Lamar

"In this day and age, it's so much negative stuff that comes with it, you almost wish it didn't happen... It's almost like it's a final thing. Now, people that like Kendrick hate Drake no matter what he makes, no matter what he says," Jay-Z said.

We've just grown so much that, I guess I'm going to say it, I don't know if battling needs to be a part of the culture anymore."

It is an interesting statement to make, especially when you consider the beef that Jay-Z has found himself in over the years. However, there is no denying that he has a point. With social media, these kinds of feuds become amplified.

Ultimately, there is no telling who will take part in the next great battle. Kendrick and Drake are still at the top, so it's unlikely anyone else will topple them anytime soon.

With that being said, Jay-Z's comments are certainly going to make some waves going forward, and for very good reason. Whether or not other rappers take his advice, is something that remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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