Jay-Z Believes Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef Is Proof That Battling Has Gone Too Far

The aftermath of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle has been extremely toxic. The Stans have completely taken over the conversation. All objectivity is completely out the window, and it has become a slog to even discuss these kinds of topics.

In a recent interview with Frazier Tharpe of GQ, Jay-Z was honest about just how toxic rap beef has become. Speaking on Drake and Kendrick directly, he feels as though it is proof that things have taken a turn for the worse in the public discourse. In some respects, he wishes the beef never happened. In fact, he thinks battles like this don't need to be part of the culture anymore.

Jay-Z on Drake & Kendrick Lamar

"In this day and age, it's so much negative stuff that comes with it, you almost wish it didn't happen... It's almost like it's a final thing. Now, people that like Kendrick hate Drake no matter what he makes, no matter what he says," Jay-Z said.

We've just grown so much that, I guess I'm going to say it, I don't know if battling needs to be a part of the culture anymore."

It is an interesting statement to make, especially when you consider the beef that Jay-Z has found himself in over the years. However, there is no denying that he has a point. With social media, these kinds of feuds become amplified.

Ultimately, there is no telling who will take part in the next great battle. Kendrick and Drake are still at the top, so it's unlikely anyone else will topple them anytime soon.