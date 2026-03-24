Jay-Z interview
- Music Jay-Z Confirms New Music, But There's An Unfortunate Twist Jay-Z remains one of the rap's biggest superstars, and with fans hoping for a new album, they might be forced to wait. By Alexander Cole
- Music Jay-Z Reveals "Heartbreak" And "Uncontrollable Anger" Over Tony Buzbee Lawsuit During a recent conversation with GQ, Jay-Z spoke at length about the Tony Buzbee civil case, and how it broke his heart. By Alexander Cole
- Music Jay-Z Believes Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef Is Proof That Battling Has Gone Too Far Jay-Z recently spoke with GQ, where he said that rap battles are losing their place in the culture after Drake & Kendrick Lamar's beef. By Alexander Cole