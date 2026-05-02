"Joe Budden Podcast" Debates If Jay-Z Dissed Drake & Kanye West In Interview

Jay-Z was recently interviewed by The New York Times as one of their picks for the 30 best American songwriters alive, and it caused a lot of commotion. Many folks expressed particular interest in his remarks on older rappers making music for the youth, including The Joe Budden Podcast. More specifically, they debated whether or not Hov dissed Drake, Kanye West, and others with this take... and whether or not it's even relevant to discuss.

"If you're trying to make young music and you're not young, it's going to be inauthentic and people can feel that," Jay had said. "You can smell it. So the best thing anyone can do going through music is to tell their story. Keep creating from that space."

To start, Marc Lamont Hill lamented how not everything has to be about Drizzy, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter. In addition, Ice brought up Jay-Z's recent denial of having beef with Drake as a counterpoint. But Budden seems convinced that the Roc Nation mogul shaded the OVO MC. Ish disagreed, and Parks suggested "the shoe fits on a lot of feet," including Ye's.

Mona said it's not just about the 6ix God being almost 40, but also how she believes he's felt inauthentic to folks since the Kendrick Lamar battle. Ice brought up Future as an example of an older artist who's still making resonant music for the youth. In fact, he posited that a 4:44 from Fewtch would not land well with fans. On the other hand, Ish emphasized the strength of artists staying in their lane regardless of age and context.

Do Drake & Jay-Z Have Beef?

Drake and Jay-Z beef rumors have swirled around for years at this point, mostly because they did oppose each other at one point. But collaborations and more recent comments about the Kendrick battle don't suggest anything explicit. Still, their fanbases could not be opposing each other more on the Internet these days, so the tension remains.

As for Jay-Z and Kanye West's relationship, that hasn't gotten an update in years. Ye just dropped his new album BULLY, whereas The Boy is gearing up for ICEMAN.