"Joe Budden Podcast" Debates If Jay-Z Dissed Drake & Kanye West In Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Podcast Debates Jay Z Dissed Drake Kanye West Interview
Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr., former professional boxer, sits next to Blue Ivy Carter, and rapper Jay-Z as they attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
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"The Joe Budden Podcast" brought up Drake, Kanye West, and others in response to Jay-Z's new interview clip on older MCs making young music.

Jay-Z was recently interviewed by The New York Times as one of their picks for the 30 best American songwriters alive, and it caused a lot of commotion. Many folks expressed particular interest in his remarks on older rappers making music for the youth, including The Joe Budden Podcast. More specifically, they debated whether or not Hov dissed Drake, Kanye West, and others with this take... and whether or not it's even relevant to discuss.

"If you're trying to make young music and you're not young, it's going to be inauthentic and people can feel that," Jay had said. "You can smell it. So the best thing anyone can do going through music is to tell their story. Keep creating from that space."

To start, Marc Lamont Hill lamented how not everything has to be about Drizzy, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter. In addition, Ice brought up Jay-Z's recent denial of having beef with Drake as a counterpoint. But Budden seems convinced that the Roc Nation mogul shaded the OVO MC. Ish disagreed, and Parks suggested "the shoe fits on a lot of feet," including Ye's.

Mona said it's not just about the 6ix God being almost 40, but also how she believes he's felt inauthentic to folks since the Kendrick Lamar battle. Ice brought up Future as an example of an older artist who's still making resonant music for the youth. In fact, he posited that a 4:44 from Fewtch would not land well with fans. On the other hand, Ish emphasized the strength of artists staying in their lane regardless of age and context.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Do Drake & Jay-Z Have Beef?

Drake and Jay-Z beef rumors have swirled around for years at this point, mostly because they did oppose each other at one point. But collaborations and more recent comments about the Kendrick battle don't suggest anything explicit. Still, their fanbases could not be opposing each other more on the Internet these days, so the tension remains.

As for Jay-Z and Kanye West's relationship, that hasn't gotten an update in years. Ye just dropped his new album BULLY, whereas The Boy is gearing up for ICEMAN.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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