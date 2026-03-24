Last February, Kendrick Lamar graced the stage at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, and the performance sparked quite a bit of controversy. This is partially because it was announced in the midst of the Compton rapper's beef with Drake, leading many to believe that Hov was picking a side.

According to him, however, that's not necessarily the case. During a recent interview with GQ's Frazier Tharpe, he opened up about the backlash he received over the halftime show, making it clear that he stands by his decision.

"I chose the guy that was having a monster year," he explained. "I think it was the right choice. What do I care about them two guys battling? What’s that got to do with me? Have at it. They drag everybody in it, like everyone’s part of this conspiracy to undermine Drake, I guess. But, it’s like, what the f*ck? I’m f*cking Jay-Z!"

Jay-Z GQ Interview

Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z attends "The Harder They Fall" World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"All due respect to him," he continued. "I’m f*cking Hov. Respectfully. It doesn’t make any sense. It couldn’t be that these guys just don’t like each other. I think this has been brewing, just like me and Nas was brewing. It didn’t happen at the Summer Jam—that happened with 'Lex with TV sets, the minimum.' It was a whole bunch of stuff leading up to that point. I actually regret that because I really like Nas. He’s a really nice guy."

Kendrick's Super Bowl performance was far from all Jay-Z discussed during the interview. The mogul also revealed that he's been working on new music lately, though sadly, it doesn't look like fans will get to hear it anytime soon.