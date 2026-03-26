How Much Is Jay-Z Worth In 2026?

BY Caroline Fisher
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Jay-Z Worth 2026
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z looks on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Jay-Z has racked up a massive fortune over the years thanks to his music empire, liquor business, and more.

Plenty of blood, sweat, and tears have gone into Jay-Z's career over the years. Fortunately, he has something to show for it. Forbes reports that the Roc Nation boss is the wealthiest musician in the world. His net worth is estimated to be roughly $2.8 billion. Per the outlet, this is thanks to his liquor company, stakes in Uber and Tidal, and more, in addition to his music empire.

During a recent interview with GQ, Hov opened up about some of the criticism he's received for his wealth. He made it clear that it doesn't faze him in the slightest, despite how brutal haters can be.

"I got to give you the honest answer: There’s no tension," he admitted. "I don’t give a f*ck what you say. [Laughs.] You can believe what you want to believe. And people behave the way they want to behave—it’s not a dollar amount. It’s almost like a cop-out. You get to demonize this group of folks without fixing the actual system that exists, that’s in play. [Money] may enhance it or may cause you to act in a way. But you was going to act like that anyway."

Read More: Five Takeaways From Jay-Z's New Interview With GQ

Jay-Z's GQ Interview

This wasn't the only controversial topic Jay-Z discussed during the interview, either. He was also asked about selecting Kendrick Lamar to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. Many speculated that this was his way of picking a side in the Compton rapper's beef with Drake, but according to him, that's not the case.

Instead, he says he simply went with the person who made the most sense to him. At that time, it just so happened to be the "Not Like Us" performer.

"I chose the guy that was having a monster year," he explained. "I think it was the right choice. What do I care about them two guys battling? What’s that got to do with me? Have at it. They drag everybody in it, like everyone’s part of this conspiracy to undermine Drake, I guess. But, it’s like, what the f*ck? I’m f*cking Jay-Z!"

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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