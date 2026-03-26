How Much Is Jay-Z Worth In 2026?

Plenty of blood, sweat, and tears have gone into Jay-Z's career over the years. Fortunately, he has something to show for it. Forbes reports that the Roc Nation boss is the wealthiest musician in the world. His net worth is estimated to be roughly $2.8 billion. Per the outlet, this is thanks to his liquor company, stakes in Uber and Tidal, and more, in addition to his music empire.

During a recent interview with GQ, Hov opened up about some of the criticism he's received for his wealth. He made it clear that it doesn't faze him in the slightest, despite how brutal haters can be.

"I got to give you the honest answer: There’s no tension," he admitted. "I don’t give a f*ck what you say. [Laughs.] You can believe what you want to believe. And people behave the way they want to behave—it’s not a dollar amount. It’s almost like a cop-out. You get to demonize this group of folks without fixing the actual system that exists, that’s in play. [Money] may enhance it or may cause you to act in a way. But you was going to act like that anyway."

Jay-Z's GQ Interview

This wasn't the only controversial topic Jay-Z discussed during the interview, either. He was also asked about selecting Kendrick Lamar to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. Many speculated that this was his way of picking a side in the Compton rapper's beef with Drake, but according to him, that's not the case.

Instead, he says he simply went with the person who made the most sense to him. At that time, it just so happened to be the "Not Like Us" performer.