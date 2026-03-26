It goes without saying that Jay-Z could provide almost anyone with some solid advice about leveling up in life. According to Jack Dorsey, one conversation with him may even be worth a good chunk of change. During a recent chat with GQ, the Square CEO weighed in on the long-running “dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000” meme.

"The meme—half a million dollars or dinner with Jay? Like, that is real," he said. "Every moment I’ve had with him, every story I could tell, is really just a compounding realization around how much wisdom he has. A lot of it’s through experience, but a lot of it is just instinct. I haven’t met a lot of people with that."

"I don’t think people realize how deep it is," he continued. "You get it only through these small snippets in the music or maybe a speech or an action. But if you put the whole corpus together, it’s pretty impressive."

News of Dorsey's comments arrives shortly after Forbes reported that Hov is the richest musician in the world. Per the outlet, his net worth is estimated at roughly $2.8 billion thanks to his liquor company, music empire, and more.

Jay-Z GQ Interview

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z looks on during warmups before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Cary Edmondson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His wealth has earned him his fair share of criticism over the years. During his own recent talk with GQ, however, he made it clear that he's completely unbothered by it.

"I don’t give a f*ck what you say," he admitted with a laugh. "You can believe what you want to believe. And people behave the way they want to behave—it’s not a dollar amount. It’s almost like a cop-out."