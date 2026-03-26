Jack Dorsey Weighs In On Longstanding “Dinner With Jay-Z Or $500K” Meme

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jack Dorsey Jay-Z Meme
attends WIRED25 Summit: WIRED Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Tech Icons Of The Past &amp; Future on October 15, 2018 in San Francisco, California.
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jack Dorsey had nothing but nice things to say about Jay-Z during a recent conversation about the mogul with "GQ."

It goes without saying that Jay-Z could provide almost anyone with some solid advice about leveling up in life. According to Jack Dorsey, one conversation with him may even be worth a good chunk of change. During a recent chat with GQ, the Square CEO weighed in on the long-running “dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000” meme.

"The meme—half a million dollars or dinner with Jay? Like, that is real," he said. "Every moment I’ve had with him, every story I could tell, is really just a compounding realization around how much wisdom he has. A lot of it’s through experience, but a lot of it is just instinct. I haven’t met a lot of people with that."

"I don’t think people realize how deep it is," he continued. "You get it only through these small snippets in the music or maybe a speech or an action. But if you put the whole corpus together, it’s pretty impressive."

News of Dorsey's comments arrives shortly after Forbes reported that Hov is the richest musician in the world. Per the outlet, his net worth is estimated at roughly $2.8 billion thanks to his liquor company, music empire, and more.

Read More: Five Takeaways From Jay-Z's New Interview With GQ

Jay-Z GQ Interview
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z looks on during warmups before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Cary Edmondson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His wealth has earned him his fair share of criticism over the years. During his own recent talk with GQ, however, he made it clear that he's completely unbothered by it.

"I don’t give a f*ck what you say," he admitted with a laugh. "You can believe what you want to believe. And people behave the way they want to behave—it’s not a dollar amount. It’s almost like a cop-out."

"You get to demonize this group of folks without fixing the actual system that exists, that’s in play," he added. "[Money] may enhance it or may cause you to act in a way. But you was going to act like that anyway."

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Jay-Z Worth 2026 Music How Much Is Jay-Z Worth In 2026?
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots Music Jay-Z Argues Criticism Of Billionaires Is A "Cop-Out"
Comments 0