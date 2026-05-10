"Joe Budden Podcast" Questions Punch About Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Podcast Punch Drake Kendrick Lamar Tour
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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TDE president Punch assessed the early dynamic between Kendrick Lamar and Drake and how it evolved on "The Joe Budden Podcast."

TDE president Terrence "Punch" Henderson Jr. was a recent guest on The Joe Budden Podcast, where he had a lot to say about the collective. Whether it was about past members like Kendrick Lamar or current stars like Doechii, he had a lot to address. However, at one point, the podcast hosts asked the executive about Kendrick's rival Drake, and how he feels about the narrative around their tour over a decade ago.

Moreover, Drizzy had Lamar and A$AP Rocky open for him on the "Club Paradise" trek in 2012. This was after a Take Care placement for K.Dot and before his good kid, m.A.A.d city drop and slot on Kanye West's Yeezus tour starting the following year.

More specifically, Budden and company asked Punch to comment on fans who are bringing "Club Paradise" up against Kendrick Lamar, arguing TDE should have been grateful to the 6ix God for giving Kendrick a boost and not gone against him. Joe said he wouldn't diss Fabolous because of this very reason, but the TDE president doesn't see it that way, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter.

"We not friends like that," Punch remarked concerning Kendrick Lamar and Drake. "It's just business. It was beneficial to take Kendrick and Rocky on the tour as well, just like it was beneficial for them to be brought on tour. He's smart in picking the people that he move with. It's not just like, 'Oh, here you go, I'm helping you.'"

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef

Then, the executive commented on the notion that the Toronto superstar put the Compton lyricist on and made him popular. While "Club Paradise" certainly helped, Punch doesn't see it as the most important factor. "On top of that, you got to think, he got a Dr. Dre cosign," he expressed. "We went on tour with The Game, we went on tour with DJ Quik. That's just business. [...] We don't view it as hatred, or it's whatever. It's for the love of the sport. Even if we cool, we can still go back and forth. We don't hold that personal thing."

"[The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef] started as competitive, just going at each other... If a line gets crossed, okay, I'ma cross this line," Punch continued. "That's just how it happens in the battle... A lot of things was said on both sides. We never complained about what was said from the other side... What I'm focusing on is the actual battle... That's the rules of battling... "

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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