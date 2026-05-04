Does “Not Like Us” Still Slap? X Debates Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-Winning Drake Diss Two Years Later 

Even though it’s only been two years, most people still vividly recall the night when Kendrick Lamar dropped “Not Like Us” on our headtops. Hip-hop beef reached the zenith, two of hip-hop’s most celebrated artists duked it out, and we all watched it unfold in real time. Truly, no matter if you stood with Kendrick or Drake, it was a moment in hip-hop history that no one will ever forget. But it’s the evening when Kendrick dropped “Not Like Us” that effectively worked to dismantle Drake, and the effects still linger on in some capacity as the Toronto-born artist prepares for his first solo album since that tragic evening.

But as we reach the second anniversary, X has undoubtedly gone on to reflect on the occasion. For Kendrick fans, it remains a moment that still holds years later. Rapper Your Old Droog succinctly compared it to “Ether,” saying, “‘Not Like Us’ was the most systematic dismantling of an opponent since ‘Ether.” Now, some have criticized it because of how much push the song got in the aftermath of the beef, but the reality is that the feud involved two heavyweights in rap. It was going to get played one way or another.

The reality is that “Not Like Us” had a chokehold on the world for nearly a year after its release. And its impact could not be understated–it maintained a grip on the #1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks, it became the first rap song to win “Song Of The Year” at the Grammys, and broke numerous other records since. Perhaps the most significant development surrounding the song involves the lawsuit Drake filed because of it. Of course, not every feels similarly to Kendrick fans regarding the song. Plenty of others have used the opportunity to downplay its significance.

“Not Like Us” Turns Two

While the song has cemented itself in the rankings of diss tracks, it took Kendrick Lamar to new heights in his career. In its aftermath, he performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show, becoming the first solo rapper to grace the stage. Moreover, he performed the song in Toronto–Drake’s hometown–to two sold-out crowds and a demand for an encore.