Drake Allegedly Films New "ICEMAN" Music Video At Cemetery

Drake is still living in the shadow of the Kendrick Lamar battle in many fans' eyes, which is equal parts concerning and exciting for his new album ICEMAN. Some fans want him to lean into the beef; others would rather turn up at the club or reminisce on heartbreak. But no matter what approach Drizzy takes, his music videos will do a lot to inform his vision.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, onlookers spotted him filming a music video for the new project at a cemetery sometime last week. The social media page shared images of the alleged shoot, in which folks can see The Boy wearing a light coat and walking with an unidentifiable woman through the cemetery. We're sure OVO fans already have plenty of theories as to who this could be, and what it could mean.

This alleged production news follows Drake's confirmed music video shoots for ICEMAN. The most recent one was in Toronto last night (Saturday, May 2). He rode around on a truck that also carried various blocks of ice, and fans cheered him on.

When Is Drake Going On Tour?

What's more is that the music video shoot last night also sparked tour rumors for Drake's ICEMAN. The film crew wore hoodies with the message "Freeze The World" on them, which led many hardcore fans to theorize this might be the title of a world tour.

We'll see if that actually pans out, as we still have a long way to go for a confirmation. As far as when that concert trek could start, it all depends on the scale. But optimistic fans are hoping for a start date sometime in the summer or early fall.

This alleged cemetery production is one of various Drake music video shoots for ICEMAN. Before last night's ride-around, he also took credit for a controlled Toronto explosion with the "PROJECT BOT" production title.

We'll see if this alleged cemetery shoot forms part of those shoots or if they're for separate music videos. Is the 6ix God commenting on how people thought his career was dead and buried? Could he be referring to K.Dot instead? We'll have to wait to find out if this fan interpretation is presumptuous or intuitive.