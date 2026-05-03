Drake Allegedly Films New "ICEMAN" Music Video At Cemetery

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake New ICEMAN Music Video Cemetery
Dec 5, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake cheers during a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
This is one of various alleged or confirmed music video shoots Drake has been doing for "ICEMAN" recently, which also sparked tour rumors.

Drake is still living in the shadow of the Kendrick Lamar battle in many fans' eyes, which is equal parts concerning and exciting for his new album ICEMAN. Some fans want him to lean into the beef; others would rather turn up at the club or reminisce on heartbreak. But no matter what approach Drizzy takes, his music videos will do a lot to inform his vision.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, onlookers spotted him filming a music video for the new project at a cemetery sometime last week. The social media page shared images of the alleged shoot, in which folks can see The Boy wearing a light coat and walking with an unidentifiable woman through the cemetery. We're sure OVO fans already have plenty of theories as to who this could be, and what it could mean.

This alleged production news follows Drake's confirmed music video shoots for ICEMAN. The most recent one was in Toronto last night (Saturday, May 2). He rode around on a truck that also carried various blocks of ice, and fans cheered him on.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

When Is Drake Going On Tour?

What's more is that the music video shoot last night also sparked tour rumors for Drake's ICEMAN. The film crew wore hoodies with the message "Freeze The World" on them, which led many hardcore fans to theorize this might be the title of a world tour.

We'll see if that actually pans out, as we still have a long way to go for a confirmation. As far as when that concert trek could start, it all depends on the scale. But optimistic fans are hoping for a start date sometime in the summer or early fall.

This alleged cemetery production is one of various Drake music video shoots for ICEMAN. Before last night's ride-around, he also took credit for a controlled Toronto explosion with the "PROJECT BOT" production title.

We'll see if this alleged cemetery shoot forms part of those shoots or if they're for separate music videos. Is the 6ix God commenting on how people thought his career was dead and buried? Could he be referring to K.Dot instead? We'll have to wait to find out if this fan interpretation is presumptuous or intuitive.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Toronto Music Video Shoot Tour Rumors ICEMAN Music Drake's Toronto Music Video Shoot Sparks Tour Rumors For "ICEMAN"
What Is Drake Project Bot Music What Is Drake's "PROJECT BOT"?
Drake Project Bot Linked To Explosion Toronto Music Drake Confirms "PROJECT BOT" After Being Linked To Explosion In Toronto
Drake Ice Truck New ICEMAN Music Video Shoot Toronto Music Drake Rides Ice Truck During New "ICEMAN" Music Video Shoot In Toronto
Comments 1