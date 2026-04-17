What Is Drake's "PROJECT BOT"?

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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What Is Drake Project Bot
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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A massive controlled explosion in Toronto caused a commotion over Drake's supposed "PROJECT BOT" shoot in the city.

A lot of Drake news as of late came from sources outside or close to his circle rather than from the 6ix God himself, so it's nice to get some confirmation. He recently seemed to claim responsibility for a massive Toronto explosion that happened last night (Thursday, April 16), and it's all tied to "PROJECT BOT."

For those unaware, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, officials reportedly confirmed the huge and controlled blast was part of a production shoot in the area. Per a filming notification, "PROJECT BOT" is the name of the film project the explosion was coordinated for. As such, many fans assume this is for a music video for Drake's highly anticipated new album ICEMAN.

But the theories go further. Some believe the "PROJECT BOT" title refers to allegations of botting, manipulation, and coordinated hate campaigns the Drizzy camp levied at Kendrick Lamar and others in the aftermath of their beef. Others think this is an irrelevant placeholder title that won't have much to do with the final product. In any case, it seems like the project is right around the corner.

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Did Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Drake still hasn't officially confirmed ICEMAN's release date. But this joins other recent rollout strategies that amplified hope for a quick turnaround. For example, his court-side seats at the Toronto Raptors' arena recently emerged as frozen for the NBA team's last home game. Furthermore, it seems like we might get the full-length very soon.

Then again, that's what many die-hards thought would happen this week. Recent reports and claims from various sources made fans hope for a drop today (Friday, April 17). But just like previous rumors, these did not manifest into anything. At least hardcore listeners got their fill with this controlled explosion.

Now, all eyes are on the Toronto superstar as these and other moves build momentum. "PROJECT BOT" might have a specific meaning, or it could just be a placeholder title fans are speculating too much over. In any case, it goes to show the hype behind ICEMAN. We'll see if the final product is worth all the teasing, waiting, and speculating so far.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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