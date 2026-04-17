What Is Drake's "PROJECT BOT"?

A lot of Drake news as of late came from sources outside or close to his circle rather than from the 6ix God himself, so it's nice to get some confirmation. He recently seemed to claim responsibility for a massive Toronto explosion that happened last night (Thursday, April 16), and it's all tied to "PROJECT BOT."

For those unaware, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, officials reportedly confirmed the huge and controlled blast was part of a production shoot in the area. Per a filming notification, "PROJECT BOT" is the name of the film project the explosion was coordinated for. As such, many fans assume this is for a music video for Drake's highly anticipated new album ICEMAN.

But the theories go further. Some believe the "PROJECT BOT" title refers to allegations of botting, manipulation, and coordinated hate campaigns the Drizzy camp levied at Kendrick Lamar and others in the aftermath of their beef. Others think this is an irrelevant placeholder title that won't have much to do with the final product. In any case, it seems like the project is right around the corner.

Did Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Drake still hasn't officially confirmed ICEMAN's release date. But this joins other recent rollout strategies that amplified hope for a quick turnaround. For example, his court-side seats at the Toronto Raptors' arena recently emerged as frozen for the NBA team's last home game. Furthermore, it seems like we might get the full-length very soon.

Then again, that's what many die-hards thought would happen this week. Recent reports and claims from various sources made fans hope for a drop today (Friday, April 17). But just like previous rumors, these did not manifest into anything. At least hardcore listeners got their fill with this controlled explosion.