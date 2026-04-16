Anthony Fantano Claims "ICEMAN" Is Dropping Tonight, And No One Believes Him

No one knows what this means, exactly. The album could be right around the corner, or it could be slated to drop in a few months from now. It's impossible to tell whether or not Drake wants this to be a surprise album or a calculated rollout.

Last night, music reviewer Anthony Fantano fed into the speculation with a TikTok about ICEMAN. In the video below, Fantano claims he has an inside source who told him that the album was dropping in 36 hours. Based on the timing of this video, it is clear that the music reviewer means Friday at midnight. As you can imagine, fans were quick to doubt Fantano's report. After all, he and Drake don't get along extremely well. Furthermore, he isn't exactly a newsbreaker.

Anthony Fantano Is Clearly Trolling

In our view, it is pretty clear that Fantano is trolling. Perhaps he is making fun of DJ Akademiks, who always claims to be an insider in these situations. Ak has tweeted numerous times now that ICEMAN is on the horizon, and he hasn't hit on any of those claims. It can be assumed that Fantano just wanted to stir the pot and have a little bit of fun.

Of course, there is also the possibility that he is telling the truth and the album is coming tonight. If that were truly the case, then hip-hop fans would probably lose their minds. After all, ICEMAN is the most anticipated album of the entire year.

If we had to guess, the likeliest option is that Drake drops a new ICEMAN episode and previews a song. He hasn't done one of those in a while, and it would give him time to slowly escalate the rollout as opposed to dropping the album out of nowhere.

For now, it is impossible to predict how this will turn out. Either way, Fantano has been successful in stirring the pot.