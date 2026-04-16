Anthony Fantano Claims "ICEMAN" Is Dropping Tonight, And No One Believes Him

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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Anthony Fantano had Twitter lit up on Wednesday night after making the claim that Drake's "ICEMAN" was dropping on Friday.

Drake's ICEMAN has been receiving quite a few teasers over the past couple of days. Of course, Drizzy came through with the icy seats at the Toronto Raptors game. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, DJ Akademiks tweeted out that the album was officially on the way.

No one knows what this means, exactly. The album could be right around the corner, or it could be slated to drop in a few months from now. It's impossible to tell whether or not Drake wants this to be a surprise album or a calculated rollout.

Last night, music reviewer Anthony Fantano fed into the speculation with a TikTok about ICEMAN. In the video below, Fantano claims he has an inside source who told him that the album was dropping in 36 hours. Based on the timing of this video, it is clear that the music reviewer means Friday at midnight. As you can imagine, fans were quick to doubt Fantano's report. After all, he and Drake don't get along extremely well. Furthermore, he isn't exactly a newsbreaker.

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Anthony Fantano Is Clearly Trolling

In our view, it is pretty clear that Fantano is trolling. Perhaps he is making fun of DJ Akademiks, who always claims to be an insider in these situations. Ak has tweeted numerous times now that ICEMAN is on the horizon, and he hasn't hit on any of those claims. It can be assumed that Fantano just wanted to stir the pot and have a little bit of fun.

Of course, there is also the possibility that he is telling the truth and the album is coming tonight. If that were truly the case, then hip-hop fans would probably lose their minds. After all, ICEMAN is the most anticipated album of the entire year.

If we had to guess, the likeliest option is that Drake drops a new ICEMAN episode and previews a song. He hasn't done one of those in a while, and it would give him time to slowly escalate the rollout as opposed to dropping the album out of nowhere.

For now, it is impossible to predict how this will turn out. Either way, Fantano has been successful in stirring the pot.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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