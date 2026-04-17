DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Anthony Fantano For Drake "ICEMAN" Prediction

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Goes Off Anthony Fantano Drake ICEMAN Prediction
Dec 5, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake cheers during a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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DJ Akademiks said he told Drake to delay his new album "ICEMAN" because of folks like Anthony Fantano speculating about its release.

DJ Akademiks is front and center for all news about ICEMAN, the new album from Drake that should be coming out later this year. There's a lot of excitement for it, as well as plenty of speculation. Today (Friday, April 17), Ak took to Twitter to speak on this rollout's ongoing nature and to call out Anthony Fantano for falsely claiming the project would come out last night.

For those unaware, the music critic behind The Needle Drop claimed ICEMAN would come out this week, which many fans questioned. Many doubted he had sources to go off of considering Drake's beef with Anthony Fantano for his criticisms. But others took this as a possible joke about all the ruckus around the LP. Either way, Akademiks did not hold back against Fantano in a new tweet.

"Fantano u a b***h a** n***a and n***as fed u wrong info like b4 when yall said he had a 11 year old daughter," he wrote, calling back to the Kendrick Lamar battle. "Sent it out for suckas like u to bite. ICEMAN.. SO SOON… don’t blink."

"Ice Man this .. Ice Man that… every body just stfu and watch this movie play out," the commentator wrote previously. "Enjoy the process as fans like me. Even if u a hater by now u done turned into a fan with speculating ." "I TOLD DRAKE DELAY ICEMAN A LIL MORE CUZ HIS HATERS BECOMING DELUSIONAL!" he added later. "DRAKE DERANGEMENT SYNDOME!! THEY MAD THEY GOT NOTHING TO HATE ON.. SO THESE F**K N***AS JUST MAKING UP FALLACIES. WITH THAT SAID. ICE MAN… SO SOON. STAY ALERT!!!!!!!!!"

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When Is Drake Releasing ICEMAN?

Drake still hasn't confirmed ICEMAN's release date, but his recent controlled explosion in Toronto (presumably for a music video shoot) points to the full-length being around the corner. Still, with so much speculation going around, it seems like the fans and commentators themselves are turning on each other for their updates.

In any case, we will soon see how all of this pans out. Maybe we get a drop later in April, maybe it'll be a summer release, or maybe we have to wait even longer for whatever's next.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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