Drake's "ICEMAN" Gets Key Update After "PROJECT BOT" Toronto Explosion

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake ICEMAN Key Update PROJECT BOT Toronto Explosion
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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DJ Akademiks has been front and center for updates on Drake's new album "ICEMAN," which the "PROJECT BOT" Toronto explosion is leading to.

Drake has a lot to get off his chest, and fans are demanding his new album ICEMAN more and more by the minute. However, following his controlled "PROJECT BOT" Toronto explosion last night (Thursday, April 16), DJ Akademiks assured fans that the project is well on its way.

"THE ICEMAN IS COMING. [ice block emoji]. STAY ALERT!" he wrote on Twitter this morning (Friday, April 17). For those unaware, the massive blast in the 6ix was reportedly confirmed by officials to be for a production shoot with the "PROJECT BOT" title. Many fans assume this is for an ICEMAN music video, as Drizzy himself hinted at his direct involvement on social media.

As for what Drake's "PROJECT BOT" even is, these music video theories haven't been confirmed at press time. But with a new album on the way and previous alleged music video shoot sightings, die-hards are adding the numbers up. Some hardcore listeners assume the placeholder title might reflect a thematic focus of the release. After all, botting allegations against Kendrick Lamar joined wider claims of coordinated hate campaigns against him. Or it's just a random title that has nothing to do with what we'll eventually get.

Either way, fans are very excited. With DJ Akademiks' latest update, fans can rest easy knowing the LP is around the corner. It's all connecting, but the timeline remains unclear.

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Did Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Many folks assumed Drake would drop ICEMAN today, but that wasn't the case. These reports came from unsurprising and shocking sources, namely Akademiks and frequent Drizzy critic Anthony Fantano. Alas, they joined the pile of unfulfilled release rumors at press time. This has been happening a lot throughout this rollout, and only one final ICEMAN livestream or release confirmation could quell it.

Now, there aren't many big albums on the horizon. As such, many fans think the Toronto superstar is clearing out the runway for himself. Maybe it comes out later this month or closer to the summer, but fans can't know for sure. In any case, it will be a gargantuan moment when it does arrive, and we'll see if the quality matches the scale.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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