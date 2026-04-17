Drake's "ICEMAN" Gets Key Update After "PROJECT BOT" Toronto Explosion

Drake has a lot to get off his chest, and fans are demanding his new album ICEMAN more and more by the minute. However, following his controlled "PROJECT BOT" Toronto explosion last night (Thursday, April 16), DJ Akademiks assured fans that the project is well on its way.

"THE ICEMAN IS COMING. [ice block emoji]. STAY ALERT!" he wrote on Twitter this morning (Friday, April 17). For those unaware, the massive blast in the 6ix was reportedly confirmed by officials to be for a production shoot with the "PROJECT BOT" title. Many fans assume this is for an ICEMAN music video, as Drizzy himself hinted at his direct involvement on social media.

As for what Drake's "PROJECT BOT" even is, these music video theories haven't been confirmed at press time. But with a new album on the way and previous alleged music video shoot sightings, die-hards are adding the numbers up. Some hardcore listeners assume the placeholder title might reflect a thematic focus of the release. After all, botting allegations against Kendrick Lamar joined wider claims of coordinated hate campaigns against him. Or it's just a random title that has nothing to do with what we'll eventually get.

Either way, fans are very excited. With DJ Akademiks' latest update, fans can rest easy knowing the LP is around the corner. It's all connecting, but the timeline remains unclear.

Did Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Many folks assumed Drake would drop ICEMAN today, but that wasn't the case. These reports came from unsurprising and shocking sources, namely Akademiks and frequent Drizzy critic Anthony Fantano. Alas, they joined the pile of unfulfilled release rumors at press time. This has been happening a lot throughout this rollout, and only one final ICEMAN livestream or release confirmation could quell it.