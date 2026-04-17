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Drake Confirms "PROJECT BOT" After Being Linked To Explosion In Toronto
A huge explosion in Toronto caught many folks' attention last night, and Drake is letting fans know it's tied to his new album "ICEMAN."
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
April 17, 2026