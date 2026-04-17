Drake Confirms "PROJECT BOT" After Being Linked To Explosion In Toronto

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Project Bot Linked To Explosion Toronto
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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A huge explosion in Toronto caught many folks' attention last night, and Drake is letting fans know it's tied to his new album "ICEMAN."

Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for his new album ICEMAN, but it seems like it might be right around the corner. After a lot of speculation that the project would drop last night, a massive explosion in Toronto caught fans' attention instead. As it turns out, Drizzy himself seemed to take some credit for this "PROJECT BOT" endeavor.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he shared an Instagram Story featuring a Daily Express article about the explosion. For those unaware, the huge blast caused a lot of social media commotion and had fans wondering what the cause was. Reportedly, officials confirmed the safe explosion was part of a production shoot, and folks in the area received notification of the controlled event. A filming notification referred to the shoot as "PROJECT BOT," likely a codename for whatever they were working on.

Back to the IG Story, though, the 6ix God posted a smiling face emoji with a halo and an ice emoji in his repost. Therefore, many fans assume this is part of Drake's ICEMAN rollout. The most popular and agreed-upon theory at press time points to this being a music video shoot. A massive explosion like that certainly seems within scale for the Toronto superstar, and with so much hype around this upcoming release, fans wouldn't have it any other way.

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Drake's ICEMAN Rollout

With this in mind, all that remains now is to wait for when the album will actually drop. A full-on surprise drop isn't out of the question, but we will probably get at least another livestream episode first before the whole thing comes out.

Beyond this, Drake has allegedly filmed other ICEMAN music videos, or maybe this is part of the same production. He was recently spotted filming something at Toronto's city hall. This joins other rollout moves such as freezing his court-side seats at the Toronto Raptors' arena and the release of previous singles like "Dog House" and "What Did I Miss?"

At least we know this explosion wasn't just a random event. Many die-hards hope the rest of ICEMAN's life cycle will be similarly explosive, whether lyrically, sonically, or impact-wise.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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