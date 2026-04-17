Drake Confirms "PROJECT BOT" After Being Linked To Explosion In Toronto

Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for his new album ICEMAN, but it seems like it might be right around the corner. After a lot of speculation that the project would drop last night, a massive explosion in Toronto caught fans' attention instead. As it turns out, Drizzy himself seemed to take some credit for this "PROJECT BOT" endeavor.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he shared an Instagram Story featuring a Daily Express article about the explosion. For those unaware, the huge blast caused a lot of social media commotion and had fans wondering what the cause was. Reportedly, officials confirmed the safe explosion was part of a production shoot, and folks in the area received notification of the controlled event. A filming notification referred to the shoot as "PROJECT BOT," likely a codename for whatever they were working on.

Back to the IG Story, though, the 6ix God posted a smiling face emoji with a halo and an ice emoji in his repost. Therefore, many fans assume this is part of Drake's ICEMAN rollout. The most popular and agreed-upon theory at press time points to this being a music video shoot. A massive explosion like that certainly seems within scale for the Toronto superstar, and with so much hype around this upcoming release, fans wouldn't have it any other way.

Drake's ICEMAN Rollout

With this in mind, all that remains now is to wait for when the album will actually drop. A full-on surprise drop isn't out of the question, but we will probably get at least another livestream episode first before the whole thing comes out.

Beyond this, Drake has allegedly filmed other ICEMAN music videos, or maybe this is part of the same production. He was recently spotted filming something at Toronto's city hall. This joins other rollout moves such as freezing his court-side seats at the Toronto Raptors' arena and the release of previous singles like "Dog House" and "What Did I Miss?"