Drake's Second Week Sales Projections For "ICEMAN" Are Impressive

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors
Apr 8, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Music recording artist Drake (in white jacket) sits courtside before the start of a game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Drake remains one of the biggest artists in the world, and his recent sales figures for "ICEMAN" are further proof of his dominance.

Drake currently has the number one album on the Billboard 200 with ICEMAN. His two other releases from May 15, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, occupy the other two spots in the top three. It is a tremendous achievement that showcases how Drake is dominant.

On the Billboard Hot 100, Drake has 42 songs. He has nine in the top 10, and this includes a number one hit thanks to "Janice STFU." Clearly, the artist has gotten back to his hitmaking ways, and this has excited his fanbase. It has also excited the casual listener who was yearning for Drizzy to make a song of the Summer.

In its first week, ICEMAN sold 465K units. This is impressive when you consider how Drake has stayed away from merch bundles. Vinyls aren't being sold yet, and neither are CDs. As a result, the vast majority of units sold have come from streaming.

With that being said, some have been curious about whether or not this project will fall off a cliff. As it turns out, it won't. According to Hits Daily Double, Drake will sell 215K units with ICEMAN in its second week.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

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This will be good enough to keep the project in the top spot. However, it is currently unknown what the projections for HABIBTI & MAID OF HONOUR will look like. Those have a higher chance of falling down the chart rankings, as fans focus their attention on ICEMAN.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Drake has turned things around for himself. After two years of doubt and humiliation, he has come through with one of his best albums in years.

As for the Billboard Hot 100, there is a very good chance that "Janice STFU" has the juice to stay at the top for quite some time.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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