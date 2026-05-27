Drake's Second Week Sales Projections For "ICEMAN" Are Impressive

Drake currently has the number one album on the Billboard 200 with ICEMAN. His two other releases from May 15, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, occupy the other two spots in the top three. It is a tremendous achievement that showcases how Drake is dominant.

On the Billboard Hot 100, Drake has 42 songs. He has nine in the top 10, and this includes a number one hit thanks to "Janice STFU." Clearly, the artist has gotten back to his hitmaking ways, and this has excited his fanbase. It has also excited the casual listener who was yearning for Drizzy to make a song of the Summer.

In its first week, ICEMAN sold 465K units. This is impressive when you consider how Drake has stayed away from merch bundles. Vinyls aren't being sold yet, and neither are CDs. As a result, the vast majority of units sold have come from streaming.

With that being said, some have been curious about whether or not this project will fall off a cliff. As it turns out, it won't. According to Hits Daily Double, Drake will sell 215K units with ICEMAN in its second week.

Drake Looks To Make A Splash

This will be good enough to keep the project in the top spot. However, it is currently unknown what the projections for HABIBTI & MAID OF HONOUR will look like. Those have a higher chance of falling down the chart rankings, as fans focus their attention on ICEMAN.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Drake has turned things around for himself. After two years of doubt and humiliation, he has come through with one of his best albums in years.