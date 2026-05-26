Drake's Triple Album Release Gives J. Cole A New Sales Record

However, that is not to say The Fall-Off is without its merits. It is a project that has proven to be a huge success for Cole, selling 290K units in the first week. Fans continue to go back to it, although with ICEMAN finally out, the discourse has been relentless.

Yesterday, we reported that Drake's three new albums hit the Billboard 200. ICEMAN sold over 465K units in the first week, while the other two projects, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, sold in the 120K range. All three are in the top three this week, which is a huge achievement.

Having said that, Drake's triple release ultimately secured a new record for Cole. Now, the North Carolina MC is the only rapper in history to have sold 200K units and debut at number one with every single album.

J. Cole On Top

Had Drake only released ICEMAN, then he and Cole would have held that record together. However, the existence of two other albums ultimately took Drizzy out of contention for the record. Regardless, this is extremely impressive, and it just goes to show what a sales darling Cole has been throughout his career.

Cole and Drake may not be on speaking terms right now, but perhaps that could change in due time. As the saying goes, time heals all wounds. Especially true when you consider how Cole never dissed Drake, only retreated.