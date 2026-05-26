Drake's Triple Album Release Gives J. Cole A New Sales Record

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Drake just came through with three new albums, and by virtue of too many options, J. Cole has quietly earned a new record.

Drake and J. Cole have done some amazing work together. To this day, the two remain part of the Big Three, with Kendrick Lamar. Having said that, the two dropped their own albums this year, and so far, fans believe ICEMAN is the better body of work.

However, that is not to say The Fall-Off is without its merits. It is a project that has proven to be a huge success for Cole, selling 290K units in the first week. Fans continue to go back to it, although with ICEMAN finally out, the discourse has been relentless.

Yesterday, we reported that Drake's three new albums hit the Billboard 200. ICEMAN sold over 465K units in the first week, while the other two projects, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, sold in the 120K range. All three are in the top three this week, which is a huge achievement.

Having said that, Drake's triple release ultimately secured a new record for Cole. Now, the North Carolina MC is the only rapper in history to have sold 200K units and debut at number one with every single album.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

J. Cole On Top

Had Drake only released ICEMAN, then he and Cole would have held that record together. However, the existence of two other albums ultimately took Drizzy out of contention for the record. Regardless, this is extremely impressive, and it just goes to show what a sales darling Cole has been throughout his career.

Cole and Drake may not be on speaking terms right now, but perhaps that could change in due time. As the saying goes, time heals all wounds. Especially true when you consider how Cole never dissed Drake, only retreated.

We are excited to see what both artists are able to achieve as they continue to age and evolve as artists.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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