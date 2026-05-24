Drake Officially Tops Billboard 200 With "ICEMAN" Trilogy's First Week Sales

Drake bounced back hard two years after the Kendrick Lamar battle, feeding fans with three new albums that are as vindictive as they are fun. The massive moment led to a gargantuan commercial performance, as Billboard just confirmed the trilogy's first week sales and their debuts on their 200 albums chart.

According to the publication, ICEMAN led the charge with 463K album-equivalent units sold in its first week. About 449K of those came from streaming, whereas pure album sales made up about 13K. Following that is HABIBTI with 114K units, of which about 6K were pure album sales. MAID OF HONOUR moved 110K units, with about 6K in pure album sales. All in all, The Boy sold 687K with this triple release.

Drake's ICEMAN specifically achieved another milestone with a few more days of tracking after its first week. It is now eligible for Gold certification from the RIAA after selling 500K album-equivalent units in the United States.

This trilogy debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at numbers one (ICEMAN), two (HABIBTI) and three (MAID OF HONOUR). This makes him the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three albums in the top three slots of the chart, and to have the top three on the chart concurrently.

Also, the Toronto superstar broke the record previously held by Jay-Z for most chart-topping albums by a male soloist in history. Drizzy now has 15. Considering Drake's Jay-Z disses on ICEMAN, many fans are calling this poetic justice. He also ties with Taylor Swift for the most chart-topping albums by a soloist, as caught by chart data on Twitter.

After this 200 albums chart news, Drake fans are waiting for Billboard's Hot 100 updates. Folks expect him to break the record for the artist with the most simultaneous entries on the chart, per recent projections. Morgan Wallen currently holds that record with 37, whereas the 6ix God could chart 42 tracks this week.