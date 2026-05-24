Drake Officially Tops Billboard 200 With "ICEMAN" Trilogy's First Week Sales

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Tops Billboard 200 ICEMAN Trilogy First Week Sales
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake became the first artist to simultaneously debut three albums in the Billboard chart's top three, and he also broke a Jay-Z record.

Drake bounced back hard two years after the Kendrick Lamar battle, feeding fans with three new albums that are as vindictive as they are fun. The massive moment led to a gargantuan commercial performance, as Billboard just confirmed the trilogy's first week sales and their debuts on their 200 albums chart.

According to the publication, ICEMAN led the charge with 463K album-equivalent units sold in its first week. About 449K of those came from streaming, whereas pure album sales made up about 13K. Following that is HABIBTI with 114K units, of which about 6K were pure album sales. MAID OF HONOUR moved 110K units, with about 6K in pure album sales. All in all, The Boy sold 687K with this triple release.

Drake's ICEMAN specifically achieved another milestone with a few more days of tracking after its first week. It is now eligible for Gold certification from the RIAA after selling 500K album-equivalent units in the United States.

This trilogy debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at numbers one (ICEMAN), two (HABIBTI) and three (MAID OF HONOUR). This makes him the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three albums in the top three slots of the chart, and to have the top three on the chart concurrently.

Also, the Toronto superstar broke the record previously held by Jay-Z for most chart-topping albums by a male soloist in history. Drizzy now has 15. Considering Drake's Jay-Z disses on ICEMAN, many fans are calling this poetic justice. He also ties with Taylor Swift for the most chart-topping albums by a soloist, as caught by chart data on Twitter.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's Billboard Updates

After this 200 albums chart news, Drake fans are waiting for Billboard's Hot 100 updates. Folks expect him to break the record for the artist with the most simultaneous entries on the chart, per recent projections. Morgan Wallen currently holds that record with 37, whereas the 6ix God could chart 42 tracks this week.

Few folks are really surprised at this commercial dominance, as it's been the OVO mogul's bread and butter for years and years now. In addition to all of this, fans continue to dissect these albums, and many folks are loving these LPs more and more with each listen. We'll see how this success sustains itself into the rest of 2026.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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