Big Tigger's Wife Alicia Brown Arrested Over Outstanding Kidnapping Warrant

Just a couple of weeks after Big Tigger's arrest on battery and child cruelty charges, his wife, Alicia Brown, has been arrested as well. According to TMZ, Brown was arrested in Georgia due to a kidnapping-related warrant.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that Brown was subjected to a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85. Due to an outstanding warrant in the state of Maryland, Brown was arrested. There were two children in the car at the time of the arrest, including the child Brown shares with Big Tigger.

As per TMZ, these outstanding warrants are from an alleged incident that occurred in 2019. She was tied to the alleged disappearance of a 10-year-old. She has since been charged with felony interference with child custody and will be extradited to Maryland.

Alicia Brown Arrested

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - JUNE 19: Radio personality Big Tigger speaks onstage during Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on June 19, 2026 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This news comes just hours after footage of Big Tigger and Alicia Brown hit the internet. In the footage, the radio show host and his wife can be seen wrestling on the ground in an attempt to get his phone back.

On Monday, Big Tigger revealed that he would be stepping away from his radio show as he deals with his current charges and allegations.

"For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview," Big Tigger wrote. "But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.