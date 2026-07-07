Big Tigger's Wife Alicia Brown Arrested Over Outstanding Kidnapping Warrant

BY Alexander Cole
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MLS: FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United FC
May 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Radio personality Big Tigger drives the golden spike before a game between Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In a new report from TMZ, it has been revealed that Alicia Brown was arrested in Georgia on a kidnapping warrant in Maryland.

Just a couple of weeks after Big Tigger's arrest on battery and child cruelty charges, his wife, Alicia Brown, has been arrested as well. According to TMZ, Brown was arrested in Georgia due to a kidnapping-related warrant.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that Brown was subjected to a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85. Due to an outstanding warrant in the state of Maryland, Brown was arrested. There were two children in the car at the time of the arrest, including the child Brown shares with Big Tigger.

As per TMZ, these outstanding warrants are from an alleged incident that occurred in 2019. She was tied to the alleged disappearance of a 10-year-old. She has since been charged with felony interference with child custody and will be extradited to Maryland.

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Alicia Brown Arrested
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - JUNE 19: Radio personality Big Tigger speaks onstage during Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on June 19, 2026 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This news comes just hours after footage of Big Tigger and Alicia Brown hit the internet. In the footage, the radio show host and his wife can be seen wrestling on the ground in an attempt to get his phone back.

On Monday, Big Tigger revealed that he would be stepping away from his radio show as he deals with his current charges and allegations.

"For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview," Big Tigger wrote. "But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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