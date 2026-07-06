Big Tigger Steps Away From V-103 Radio Show Following Arrest

BY Alexander Cole
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MLS: FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United FC
May 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Radio personality Big Tigger drives the golden spike before a game between Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Big Tigger was recently arrested on domestic violence charges, and now, he is making a difficult professional decision.

Big Tigger was recently arrested for alleged domestic violence following an alleged physical altercation with his wife, Alicia Brown. This has subsequently led to a protective order in which the radio host cannot make contact with Brown or his kids.

In the midst of all of this, his co-host on "The Big Tigger Morning Show" is suing Brown for defamation after suggesting the two were in a sexual relationship. This development has certainly made things more complicated for Darian Morgan, who has decided to step away from his show.

Big Tigger released a statement on social media, revealing that he is leaving "The Big Tigger Morning Show" indefinitely. The show, which airs on V-103 in Atlanta, will not be on the airwaves for the foreseeable future.

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Big Tigger Releases A Statement

"For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview. But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support."

While Big Tigger denies the allegations against him, it would appear as though stepping away from his show is the right decision. It would be the elephant in the room whenever he hits the airwaves.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update you on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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