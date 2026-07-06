Big Tigger Steps Away From V-103 Radio Show Following Arrest

Big Tigger was recently arrested for alleged domestic violence following an alleged physical altercation with his wife, Alicia Brown. This has subsequently led to a protective order in which the radio host cannot make contact with Brown or his kids.

In the midst of all of this, his co-host on "The Big Tigger Morning Show" is suing Brown for defamation after suggesting the two were in a sexual relationship. This development has certainly made things more complicated for Darian Morgan, who has decided to step away from his show.

Big Tigger released a statement on social media, revealing that he is leaving "The Big Tigger Morning Show" indefinitely. The show, which airs on V-103 in Atlanta, will not be on the airwaves for the foreseeable future.

Big Tigger Releases A Statement

"For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview. But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support."

While Big Tigger denies the allegations against him, it would appear as though stepping away from his show is the right decision. It would be the elephant in the room whenever he hits the airwaves.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update you on.