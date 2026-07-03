Blueface Allegedly Shares Explicit Video Of Jaidyn Alexis With His Ex Manager

Blueface cannot get away from controversial relationship drama even if he wanted to, and the most recent flare-up involves Jaidyn Alexis. He allegedly posted and deleted an explicit video of the mother of his son with his former manager Bravo on Twitter, which has led to a lot of debate and backlash online.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the rapper claimed to have received the explicit video from Bravo himself while on a livestream. "This s**t so weak," he said at one point, and he was mostly laughing at the whole thing. "You can have her."

"Can't sue me I ain't record it I was in prison scientifically proven," Blue allegedly tweeted. These are the posts that are still up on Twitter: "That’s not my b***h no more" and "You gone treat the h*e like a princess ima treat her like she supposed to be treated."

"eye for an eye," Jaidyn Alexis allegedly tweeted. Livebitez reported via Instagram on rumors that this was revenge, specifically that Blueface allegedly slept with Alexis' former best friend (and alleged mother of Bravo's child), Sadie.

Blueface's Jaidyn Alexis Claims

As if this wasn't enough material for the Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis drama saga, there's another alleged chapter here. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the California MC posted a video to social media of him in bed with Jaidyn as she seemingly slept, implying they met with each other after the video scandal blew up.

"You want to treat the h*e like a princess," he remarked, seemingly mocking her boyfriend Kai Bandz. "I'ma treat her how she supposed to be treated. School crip. Welcome to the circus, stupid." Blue also included a clip of him talking to his son with Alexis, Javaughn, about pulling an all-nighter together.

We'll see if this exchange over the alleged explicit video leads to more drama online. Things definitely won't get any easier in the future. But time will tell whether or not this is a big chapter in their story or if something else yields more consequences.