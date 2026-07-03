Blueface Allegedly Shares Explicit Video Of Jaidyn Alexis With His Ex Manager

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Blueface Explicit Video Jaidyn Alexis Former Manager
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface (right) kisses Jaidyn Alexis during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
After this alleged post-and-delete, Blueface posted a video of him allegedly spending the night with Jaidyn Alexis.

Blueface cannot get away from controversial relationship drama even if he wanted to, and the most recent flare-up involves Jaidyn Alexis. He allegedly posted and deleted an explicit video of the mother of his son with his former manager Bravo on Twitter, which has led to a lot of debate and backlash online.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the rapper claimed to have received the explicit video from Bravo himself while on a livestream. "This s**t so weak," he said at one point, and he was mostly laughing at the whole thing. "You can have her."

"Can't sue me I ain't record it I was in prison scientifically proven," Blue allegedly tweeted. These are the posts that are still up on Twitter: "That’s not my b***h no more" and "You gone treat the h*e like a princess ima treat her like she supposed to be treated."

"eye for an eye," Jaidyn Alexis allegedly tweeted. Livebitez reported via Instagram on rumors that this was revenge, specifically that Blueface allegedly slept with Alexis' former best friend (and alleged mother of Bravo's child), Sadie.

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Blueface's Jaidyn Alexis Claims

As if this wasn't enough material for the Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis drama saga, there's another alleged chapter here. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the California MC posted a video to social media of him in bed with Jaidyn as she seemingly slept, implying they met with each other after the video scandal blew up.

"You want to treat the h*e like a princess," he remarked, seemingly mocking her boyfriend Kai Bandz. "I'ma treat her how she supposed to be treated. School crip. Welcome to the circus, stupid." Blue also included a clip of him talking to his son with Alexis, Javaughn, about pulling an all-nighter together.

Jaidyn Alexis also clashes with Blueface's other partners. She recently responded to rumors from Chrisean Rock that Jaidyn is pregnant again.

We'll see if this exchange over the alleged explicit video leads to more drama online. Things definitely won't get any easier in the future. But time will tell whether or not this is a big chapter in their story or if something else yields more consequences.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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