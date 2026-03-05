Jaidyn Alexis Gets Into Tense Argument With Blueface For Asking Son Inappropriate Questions

BY Zachary Horvath
blueface
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Blueface attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" & "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Jaidyn Alexis attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Blueface's man-to-man conversation with his son quickly went south after Jaidyn Alexis walked in on it during a livestream.

Parenting can be challenging at times and knowing when, where, and how to have certain conversations is one reason why. In the eyes of Blueface's on-and-off again partner Jaidyn Alexis, the rapper crossed a line.

In a livestream clip caught by No Jumper, Blue and his son with Jaidyn, Javaughn, were chilling together. As the rapper was cutting his hair while his child played video games, they got to talking about school and girls.

Javaughn was asked if he was "getting" any of them which he bluntly said "no" to. The youngster clarified the reason as to why is because he doesn't want to. For kids this young, it's not all that surprising. But Blueface asked a few other questions related to the topic such as, "Do they like you?"

Once again, Javaughn said "no." However, as Jaidyn walked into the room, he asked their child if he was gay which the boy also said "no" to with some disgust.

Jaidyn didn't waste any time pouncing on Blueface, questioning why he would ask him such a personal question on camera.

Is Blueface Having Another Child?

"Why are you asking dumb a*s sh*t like that right now?" she asked angrily. Blueface didn't think it was all that serious labeling it as "barbershop talk." He didn't help matters by laughing it off in front of her, which escalated tensions a bit more.

"Leave us alone," Blue demanded. He then tried to turn the conversation back on Jaidyn, asking her about her sexual orientation to see where the boundary was crossed. She answered the question, but Jaidyn didn't think it was appropriate to have that talk in front of their child while also on stream.

Overall, it's a personal matter that they will need to handle, and hopefully, it can be sorted out in a civil way.

Speaking of being a parent, Blueface is getting ready to become a dad for the fourth time. Him and current girlfriend Nevaeh Akira are expecting a boy. They revealed the gender during a stream earlier this week.

Unfortunately, their celebration was dampened a little as Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold made a relatively innocent joke that didn't sit well with Nevaeh. She was blocked by her, although on what is uncertain. Saffold tried to clear the air and offer an olive branch.

“Well I’m blocked in the first trimester. This why people [shouldn’t] have babies with strangers. because if she knew me she would have laughed to because her reaction was hilarious. I’m here girl whenever if ever you need me. And congratulations on my bloodline it’s the cream of the crop."

