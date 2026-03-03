Currently, Blueface is expecting his fourth child. He and the child's mother, Nevaeh Akira, trended on social media this weekend after announcing that it's a boy. In response to the gender reveal, the rapper's mother hopped online to throw some shade. “Is it me or did she grab her son like we hit the jackpot lol then grabbed the baby daddy and I’m not mad," Karlissa Saffold wrote, as captured by The Shade Room Teens. "Lol congrats to y’all both.”

Unfortunately, it looks like Saffold's comment has backfired, as she's now blocked. She shared the news on her Instagram Story, suggesting that she only made an innocent joke.

“Well I’m blocked in the first trimester," she declared. "This why people [shouldn’t] have babies with strangers. because if she knew me she would have laughed to because her reaction was hilarious. I’m here girl whenever if ever you need me. And congratulations on my bloodline it’s the cream of the crop.”

Karlissa Saffold & Nevaeh Akira Fight

Saffold is no stranger to feuding with her son's romantic partners, so this latest rift doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise. She's also dissed Nevaeh in the past, including when the 24-year-old tattooed Blueface's name under her chin. His name was misspelled, prompting Saffold to set the record straight.

"If y’all want to know how to spell my sons name read the [bible] 🤭," she wrote at the time. "John 3:16 is a famous Bible verse from the Gospel of John, stating, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him will have ever lasting life 🤷🏿‍♀️."