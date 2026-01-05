Blueface's Mom Claims She Used To Sleep With Shaq, Who Called Himself "Donovan" 

BY Zachary Horvath
Karlissa Saffold claims she's got the receipts of this alleged fling with Shaq, who continues to deny any involvement with her.

Gossip continues to be synonymous with the family of Blueface. Whether it's with the rapper and his toxic relationships or his parents beefing with his exes, it's something new every week. This time through the latest internet chatter has to do with the MC's mother, Karlissa Saffold and an alleged fling with an NBA icon.

The 53-year-old claimed in a Instagram Story post—caught by Live Bitez—that she was romantically involved with Shaquille O'Neal. In an older clip, she claimed that the sports personality was one of many celebrities she ultimately had to turn down.

Among the dominant center was allegedly Usher, 50 Cent, and Ice Cube.

In response to her bold allegations, Shaq denied having any involvement or recollection of Karlissa. "I don't kno this lady," he said in an Instagram comment. This weekend, though, she's doubling down on her claim, declaring that she does in fact have proof.

"Don’t make me put you in my book now, Shaq [laughing emoji]," she wrote on her social media. Moreover, Karlissa refers to him as "Donovan." She says this was his codename back then. Overall, this tidbit makes us wonder if she really is telling the truth.

In fact, this isn't the first time she's discussed her alleged relationship with The Diesel. Back in 2023 on The Jason Lee Show, per Sportskeeda, she recalled a time when Shaq was trying to hit her line around the time Blueface was born. He allegedly went to her house while she was putting her son down to rest, calling her repeatedly.

"You know I don’t want him to know I got the kids, and couldn’t put him to sleep, so I just stopped answering," Karlissa claimed at the time.

Karlissa Saffold Has Issues With Blueface's Girlfriends

In other news, Karlissa isn't a huge fan of Blueface's new girlfriend. The "Thotiana" songwriter is currently with Nevaeh Akira, a social media star. She's really into the MC, even if he doesn't seem all that into her.

Nevertheless, Karlissa trolled Akira for not only getting a tattoo of Blue's legal name, but also spelling it wrong in the process. "If y’all want to know how to spell my sons name read the [bible]. John 3:16 is a famous Bible verse from the Gospel of John, stating, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him will have ever lasting life."

