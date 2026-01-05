Future Signee ZeetheWizard On Life Support Following New Year's Day Shooting

BY Zachary Horvath
Screenshot_5-1-2026_92151_x.com
Image via ZeetheWizard on X
ZeetheWizard, 22 is still fighting for his life at the hospital despite rumors that he succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

ZeetheWizard is still alive and fighting as hard as he can after being shot multiple times on New Year's Day. There had been various aggregators claiming that the 22-year-old artist died from his injuries that same morning. Thankfully, that is very much false as he's on life support, KHOU-TV can confirm.

The Texas news station says that their sister outlet, WFAA, was informed of this relieving update from Zee's family members. They are currently with the rapper at a local hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

Some of ZeetheWizard's peers even shut down the rampant rumors that had fans leaving "RIP" comments on past Instagram posts from the wounded MC. One of them was Montana 700, who stated on his Instagram Story on January 2 that he was still with us.

"Thank you to everyone," Montana began. "We appreciate the love yall got for Zee [mending heart emoji]. There has been misinformation floating around; as of now, Zee is still fighting. [Praying hands emoji]'n that he bounce back and fully recover. Keep him in your prayers. TheWiz [wizard emoji]."

Zee was one of five people shot at the brand-new Pink House, an afterhours club in Dallas. According to police, an "altercation" went haywire around 4 a.m., causing gunshots to ring off. Zee performed at Pink House just before the ball dropped and with family members in attendance. After they left, he stayed to hang out with fellow Texas rapper BigXthaPlug.

Who Is ZeetheWizard?

It's sad that ZeetheWizard's 2025 had to conclude like this as the up-and-coming talent inked a deal with Future's Freebandz label in November.

While a remarkable accomplishment on its own, it's all the more impressive when you learn that he didn't launch his career until 2024. He's already got some bubbling hits just waiting to really pop off such as "Chevy" above.

On top of his talent, Zee is also a role model of sorts. He's trying to make his hometown a better place as member of the New Dallas group, according to The Dallas Morning News. They advocate for unity, love, and peace within the city's hip-hop scene and recently put together a giveback event during Christmas.

