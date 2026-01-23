Arrest Made In New Year’s Killing Of Dallas Artist Zeethewizard

Dallas police have made an arrest in the fatal New Year’s shooting of rising rapper Zeethewizard. The arrest brings a small step of closure to a case that shook the city’s hip-hop community. According to authorities, a suspect identified as Roberson has been taken into custody in connection with the killing. While an arrest has been confirmed, officials have not yet shared many details about what led up to the shooting or what specific evidence tied the suspect to the crime. The investigation remains active.

Zeethewizard had been gaining real momentum before his life was cut short. The Oak Cliff artist was closely connected to BigXThaPlug and was part of the growing “New Dallas” wave. A movement focused on collaboration, unity, and putting the city’s next generation of talent on the map. Fans and peers saw him as one of the voices helping shift the culture in a positive direction.

In 2023, his career started picking up serious speed. He landed a deal with Future’s Freebandz label and was steadily building buzz with new music and local support. Many believed he was on the verge of breaking out nationally.

Arrest Made In Shooting

The shooting took place at Pinkhouse Dallas, an after-hours venue in Northwest Dallas. The night was supposed to mark the spot’s first official opening, but the celebration turned tragic when violence broke out. As HNHH previously reported, the rapper was on life support before succumbing to his injuries.

Since news of the arrest surfaced, fans and fellow artists have continued to share tributes online, remembering Zeethewizard for his hunger, energy, and love for the city. While questions still remain, many are hoping the case continues moving toward justice for his family and community.