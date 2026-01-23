Zeethewizard's Friend Responsible For His Death In New Year's Shootout

A horrifying development in Zeethewizard's death has just arisen. Surveillance footage outside of Pink House Dallas has revealed that a friend of the local rapper was the one who fatally shot him. In fact, he was directly behind Zee, which potentially could complicate things once this case goes to a trial.
Now, it's unknown whether if there was a motive or this was simply an accident. You may recall that Zee's passing was a result of a shootout outside of the new night club hours into New Year's Day. Roberson, 24, was a part of the MC's entourage of three other men.
As soon as they stepped outside (around 3:30 a.m.), four other men approached and confronted Zee and his friends. Within moments, things escalated between the opposing crews, causing everyone to draw their weapons.
Overall, it was a messy situation and there's a lot for the police to discern going forward. Roberson was arrested by Dallas police on Tuesday, January 20, and charged with murder. Outside of that, there isn't much context to report. Police are still looking into why this altercation broke out in the first place.
Moreover, there's no evidence regarding Roberson's connection to the murder of Zeethewizard. As of now, Roberson is still in custody with no bail at the Dallas County jail. Dallas County prosecutors are going to take on this tragic case per AllHipHop.
Zeethewizard's Rap Career
Zeethewizard's life and rap career was just getting underway, too. The 25-year-old was quickly on the rise thanks to multiple projects being released in 2025.
Moreover, Future signing him to his label, Freebandz, back in November of that year, really sped things up. His co-signs also included fellow Texas MC BigXthaPlug, who was reportedly with Zee prior to the shooting.
Zee's local buzz granted him the opportunity to perform during Pink House's grand opening as well.
He was also generous with his time and resources, as he was a member of the New Dallas collective. It's a group that looks to make the city a safer place, including for rappers.